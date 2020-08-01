Fortnite: Official Fortnite Champion Series stream starts tomorrow!

The Fortnite Champion Series has been the premier tournament series of Fortnite. As the first major official tournament series, it was uncertain what would happen in Fortnite after the current global pandemic prevented in person tournament games. Fortunately, this one will be entirely online, and fans can watch over on Twitch.

Fortnite Champion Series info

Starting tomorrow at 12pm ET, you can watch the official FNCS stream to earn exclusive #FNCS-themed Drops. You must link your Twitch account to your Epic account in order to receive Drops.



Watch here: https://t.co/hdKhpdgr65 pic.twitter.com/gY7fbPc47z — arkheops (@itsarkheops) July 31, 2020

The Fortnite Champion Series has committed to broadcasting tournament games held on the European or North American East servers. With these servers being the most populated and having the most minor tournaments, it makes sense to focus on these.

Currently, Fortnite Champion Series are planning to stream the qualifiers on August 1-2 and then again on August 8-9, all of which comes with live coverage of the game to help viewers keep up with the action.

This means that even someone who is unfamiliar with competitive Fortnite should still be able to follow along.

Fortnite Champion Series Finals

The Fortnite Champion Series Chapter 2 - Season 3 is almost here and we've updated our broadcast times!



Check out the new times via the "WATCH" button and see the full #FNCS competition schedule here: https://t.co/qvwOZirt61 — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) July 23, 2020

Finals are set to air August 14-16, making them just two weeks out. These next two weeks are going to be packed with action as players fight for a chance to earn their way to the top. And if recent tournament results are any indication of what the games will look like, then it really could be anyone’s game.

Fortnite rewards its viewers

The other major consideration is that Fortnite will be enabling Twitch Drops during the streams. If you link your Epic Games account to Twitch, you’ll be able to earn in game goodies just for watching the tournament playout.

So take a break, sit back, grab some snacks and enjoy watching the best of the best play Fortnite, and win some new toys while you do it.

Epic has recently published a guide on how to connect your Epic Games account to Twitch over here, so if you haven’t done that yet then there’s still plenty of time to enable it before you miss out.