Fortnite one-shot tournament results: January 31, 2021

Fortnite one-stot tournaments are Limited Time Mode (LTM) tournaments that take place every Sunday. A player places in one-shots from a variety of factors, including eliminations and Victory Royales.

On January 31st, 2021, there were clear winners in Asia, NA East, and Oceania. The tournaments in Brazil, Europe, the Middle East, and NA West were a bit closer.

Fortnite one-shot tournament results

Players place in a Fortnite one-shot tournament by earning points. They earn points in the following ways:

Victory Royale: +4

Top 2: +3

Top 3: +3

Top 4: +1

Top 5: +1

Top: 10: +1

Top 15: +1

Top 20: +1

Top 25: +1

Top 30: +1

Top 40: +1

Top 50: +1

Top 75: +1

Each Elimination +1

Results

Asia Fortnite one-shot tournament

Asia's LTM one-shot had over 28k players with ゆーちゅーぶYomiexpert pulling in 252 points for first place, a 28 point lead over 剝離骨折中のはいふん, who came in second with 224 points. Third place was NCSL lamuneϞ with 215 points.

Brazil Fortnite one-shot tournament

Brazil's LTM one-shot had over 28k players, with twitch known pulling in 203 points for first place, a 12 point lead over KauãFML, who came in second with 191 points. Third place was Felipys S2 Maria with 189 points.

Europe Fortnite one-shot tournament

Europe's LTM one-shot had over 43k players, with TreeVox pulling in 205 points for first place, a mere 1 point lead over DV1 Dzindżol, who came in second on their tail with 204 points. Third place was Mashallah Vynni with 195 points.

Middle East Fortnite one-shot tournament

The Middle East's LTM one-shot had over 22k players with instant i3zq3 pulling in 202 points for first place, a 6 point lead over MooN Slap, who came in second with 196 points. Third place was 500 SPECIAL with 190 points.

NA East Fortnite one-shot tournament

NA East's LTM one-shot had over 36k players, with polish cow comes pulling in 261 points for first place, a whopping 45 point lead over rates, who came in second with 216 points. Third place was a close call as Twitter mewsify earned 214 points.

NA West Fortnite one-shot tournament

NA West's LTM one-shot had over 27k players, with Dharmaputra 1 pulling in 210 points for first place, a mere 1 point lead over kemz w sharingan, who came in second with 209 points. Third place was विंगqazविंग with 200 points.

Oceania Fortnite one-shot tournament

We're extending the playtime session of the OCE One Shot LTM Tournament by 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/n01pSkWx5v — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 31, 2021

Oceania's LTM one-shot had over 20k players, with zyra 仮 pulling in 195 points for first place, a 22 point lead over noob polar, who came in second with 173 points. Third place was HVT kuna with 173 points. An additional 30 minutes of playtime was added to this tournament.