Fortnite: Payback! LTM Guide

Fortnite has had a slew of LTM’s as part of their Summer Splash event. Currently available is the Payback! LTM, a mostly new game mode for duos and squads.

Fortnite Payback! Rules and Gameplay

Payback (duos) LTM is now live 🎧🎥🖥⌨ pic.twitter.com/5pvVatrRiI — fishnos leaks daily item shops 🇪🇬🇪🇬🇪🇬 (@SeifAhmedHelmy1) July 24, 2020

Payback! functions a bit like a team rumble event, as players work to achieve a certain number of points in order to win the round. Each elimination is worth a single point, and payback eliminations are worth double. Whenever a player on your team is eliminated, the enemy who did so will be marked for payback.

This means that teams who perform well in this Fortnite LTM will have to deal with the teams they’ve eliminated coming after them. In theory, this will keep good players from snowballing out of control with their leads. However, in practice, it could make the problem much worse as the better players will often become hot spots of action which will allow them to net more points.

Fortnite Payback! - Strategy

This LTM doesn’t change anything about the basic fundamentals of the game, except with respawns being enabled. This might encourage more risky plays, but ultimately teams are going to want to prioritize playing normally in order to come out ahead.

Advertisement

However, Fortnite strategy will need to adapt to the fact that pulling ahead means having your location revealed. This will encourage players in the lead to play a bit more cautiously, to prioritize defense and resource management. In order to keep enemies from closing in on them too easily.

Strategy revolving around this will necessitate some planning. If you believe your team is capable of scoring multiple eliminations, spend some time in the early game making sure your resources are well stocked. After your team has taken a lead, search for a place to make your stand to defend against players looking for revenge.

If your team does not take a lead early, and you find yourself hunting for your own revenge, instead think through how you want to take down your opponents. If the target of your revenge has multiple others coming after him, consider how you can score eliminations on them in addition to the target themselves.