Fortnite player brags after stream-sniping SypherPK, gets his account banned

A random Fortnite player went live to brag after stream-sniping SypherPK twice. SypherPK's report resulted in a ban within 10 minutes.

EPIC GAMES WITH THE W LET'S GO! pic.twitter.com/iw09A0AjW5 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) November 20, 2020

Fortnite streamers have been plagued by stream-snipers since the very beginning of the game. Stream sniping is the malpractice of watching someone's stream while being in the same lobby/game with them. This gives away a lot of important information that the streamer probably doesn't want to reveal to other players in the lobby.

Not only does stream-sniping give away the streamer's position, but it also reveals the entire strategy that the streamer might have been planning. To avoid stream-snipers in their games, many streamers even go to the extent of setting a timer delay on their stream.

However, setting a delay on the stream does have a major negative impact on the interaction between the streamer and the viewer.

Let's take a look at how the incident with SypherPK transpired and what the community had to say about it.

Fortnite player banned after SypherPK reports for Stream-Sniping

In a recent tweet, SypherPK revealed that "some kid" who stream-sniped him twice on Fortnite was handed a suspension within 10 minutes of the streamer reporting him. The stream-sniper was so confident about his actions that they even went live on Twitch to brag about sniping SypherPK's Fortnite stream.

However, the stream-sniper's joy was short-lived as his Fortnite stream was shortly interrupted with a one-day ban from the game. The suspension notification read that player was being banned for a duration of an entire day, citing "Harassment" as the reason.

Epic Games' decision to hand the Fortnite stream-sniper a ban should come across as discouraging for other stream snipers and the community is extremely happy at the quick action taken by Epic Games.

This is how it should be for all content creators/steamers. Nice job. Hopefully stream snipers learn from this. — Kyzui (@kyzuii) November 20, 2020

This issue, however, is not new to the community. Players like Ninja, CourageJD, and others have been constantly plagued by stream-snipers who ruin the fun for others. However, with Riot Games planning to introduce stream-sniping solutions to Valorant, Epic Games are facing the heat to implement similar systems into Fortnite.

That being said, Epic Games stepping in with quick action against stream-sniping is happy news for the Fortnite community.