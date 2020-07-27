Fortnite: Pokimane the target of drama in the Fortnite community

Pokimane has been the target of online drama and harassment within the Fortnite community as of late. Here’s a quick look at what’s going on and what she’s doing about it.

Pokimane’s content creation strategy

let's watch tik toks together 😌



at least before the app gets banned LOL



➡️https://t.co/thf4PhxPLC ⬅️ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 18, 2020

Pokimane is best characterized as a personality streamer and content creator rather than a streamer dedicated to a specific niche or community. Being a personality streamer also means that the main draw to her streams and content tends to be her personality, rather than the game or community used to generate that content.

On the one hand, this can be empowering in that Pokimane’s success is not as tied to the success or popularity of Fortnite or League of Legends, although both of those game’s played a major role in her rise to fame.

This is evident over on YouTube where many of her videos involve her simply engaging with other content on other platforms. Even when she does publish a video on Fortnite, the main draw is arguably her personality within Fortnite, and not so much the game itself.

How being a personality streamer affects Pokimane in the Fortnite Community

She purposely wears revealing clothing, I'm a girl, and I would know that when I had to do something, i would hide my screen so that I dont shove my tits or ass in the camera. She does shit like be cute and hot to make her simps defend her for anything she does. — AfricanTwizzlers 💜 (@LuciannaEmilia) July 26, 2020

Being a content creator who relies more on her personality means that her content tends not to interfere or involve parts of the game that many Fortnite community members tend to focus on. It also means that much of her content can end up being considered clickbait or exploitative of the Fortnite community, regardless of whether that is true or not.

Because of this, many people harass her as a content creator, and feel they must engage with her content negatively rather than ignore it as something that is not made for them.

How Pokimane handles online harassment

"people don't watch you for your personality or your gameplay"



>just averaged 11k+ viewers with no cam, late at night, and with a 10s delay.



🙂 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 25, 2020

Personality streamers like Pokimane will have to deal with online harassment no matter what, and the stress of it can certainly pile up. Pokimane seems to be ignoring a majority of it at the moment, and given the situation that seems to be the best strategy.

I would implore anyone who doesn’t enjoy or understand Pokimane’s content to step back from it and ignore it. Find someone else’s content to enjoy and engage with, rather than engaging negatively with hers. Hopefully the ongoing spiral of drama surrounding her will come to a swift end.