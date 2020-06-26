Fortnite Pro Ninja and Shroud refuse contract with FacebookGaming - Reports

Microsoft’s streaming service, Mixer, was sold to Facebook a few days ago, but Facebook won’t get the contracts for Ninja or Shroud in the deal.

Both pro players have refused to transfer along with the platform, allowing Ninja to stream Fortnite on Twitch once again.

Izaak FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

(Image Credit: Digital TV)

Microsoft’s streaming service, Mixer, was sold to Facebook a few days ago, but Facebook won’t get the contracts for Ninja or Shroud in the deal. Both pro players have refused to transfer along with the platform, allowing Ninja to stream Fortnite on Twitch once again.

Microsoft’s Streaming Service, Mixer, hoped Ninja's Fortnite Fans would give them a boost

Mixer Partners, streamers, and community - today, we've got some very big news for you.



While we’ve decided to close the operations side of Mixer, we're officially partnering with @FacebookGaming and we're cordially inviting all of you to join.



📰 https://t.co/E1eMDvjYQb pic.twitter.com/554hHAXfaB — Mixer (@WatchMixer) June 22, 2020

Streaming is rapidly becoming the way gamers prefer to see their content. Live, interactive, and readily available, streams let gamers watch the best players play at the top skill levels. It’s no surprise everyone is trying to get in on the action. Mixer was Microsoft’s attempt at grabbing a slice of the streaming market. In order to kickstart their new service, Microsoft contracted pro players, including Ninja for Fortnite and Shroud for Counterstrike, in the hopes that their personalities would give them the edge over the competition. However just three days ago CNN Business reported that Microsoft chose to sell Mixer to Facebook rather than keep the service running.

Ninja and Shroud reject new contract

I love my community and what we built together on Mixer. I have some decisions to make and will be thinking about you all as I make them. — Ninja (@Ninja) June 22, 2020

Although Ninja initially signed a contract with Mixer for between $20 and $30 million, as reported by The Verge, he tweeted on Jun 22nd “I love my community and what we built together on Mixer. I have some decisions to make and will be thinking about you all as I make them.” shortly before deciding to reject Facebook Gaming. It is currently unknown where Ninja plans to stream and he has been mostly quiet on Twitter with the exception of retweets. No doubt, Fortnite fans will be able to catch his content in the future.

Advertisement

Despite competitor efforts, Twitch dominates the streaming scene

My message to Mixer Partners and the @FacebookGaming Community

Watch Full Video --> https://t.co/H5gbO0hYcD



If you are Mixer Partner and have questions please feel free to talk to me here on Twitter and or on Discord: https://t.co/pwJoTOYI73 pic.twitter.com/qD8LWmULaM — Tim Havlock (@Darkness429) June 23, 2020

Twitch has remained the number one spot to watch live-streamed gaming content, Fortnite or otherwise, even as the competition rises. Between YouTube, Facebook, and many smaller streaming sites attempting to find their place among the giants, hosting streaming content has never been more difficult or more competitive. This competition proved too much and too expensive for Microsoft, although Facebook and YouTube have had more success likely due to their built-in network of users.

Still, Twitch’s position as the best place for streamers to interact with the most fans at once remains a big reason to stay with the platform. According to ESTNN, Ninja’s numbers on Twitch averaged 30 to 70 thousand viewers, while on Mixer his average plunged down to between 3 and 10 thousand. Clearly, even someone as magnetic as Ninja couldn't get all his Fortnite fans to follow.