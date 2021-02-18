Fortnite Pro 'SypherPK' reveals his struggle during the Texas power outage

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan recently revealed how he struggles with the ongoing power outage scenario in Texas.

I’m actually DMing streamers that I know in Austin if they have hot water so I can go over to their home and shower.



Down bad. — SypherPK (@SypherPK) February 18, 2021

The power outages that Texas is undergoing are the result of an electricity system designed to perform with consistent seasonal shifts and a predictable weather system. However, as Texas faces near-Arctic temperatures, neither are seasonal shifts consistent nor is the weather system predictable anymore.

SypherPK stated that he is hitting up streamers that he knows in Austin to check if they have hot water. This will allow SypherPK to go over to their home for a quick shower. The popular Fortnite streamer also mentions that he feels "down bad" due to everything that has been happening since the power outages began.

Apart from SypherPK, even Felix "xQc" Lengyel has talked about his Twitter account scenario. According to reports, hospitals in Texas no longer have water or heat for the patients.

FREEZING TEMPS, -10, FINGERPRINTS, WHAT COULD IT BE CHAT — xQc (@xQc) February 15, 2021

OUT OF POWER AGAIN WTF, TEXAS IS APOCALYPSE MODE WTF DUDE. AHHHHHHHHHHHHH. WILL DO A PC BUILD STREAM IRL IF ITS STABLE IN THE NEXT COUPLE HOURS. SORRY CHAT pic.twitter.com/8xeUZ8tEFV — xQc (@xQc) February 15, 2021

THIS POWER OUTAGE THING IS DRIVING ME INSANE WTF IS HAPPENING WUWUEI88228191919W98RFFHHFHWJ1KOW9S9 — xQc (@xQc) February 18, 2021

Community comes out to support Fortnite Pro SypherPK amidst Texas power outages

As soon as SypherPK let everyone know that he has been contacting other streamers to check for hot water, multiple people from the community stepped out in massive numbers and offered to help.

From a guest washroom for a shower to asking SypherPK to relocate for the outage duration, the community provided the Fortnite streamer with several options.

Hey PK, I live just north in Round Rock. Got plenty of hot water and a guest bathroom if ya need a place to freshen up after this crazy weather. — Matthew Hurst (@SaiyanSapper) February 18, 2021

If you live near Lake Travis, we have power and water. DM me. I live off 71 near bee creek road. Dad is police officer, we got you brother! — Andrew DeLira (@DeLira107) February 18, 2021

Bro if u lived near me i would let u shower man i live in ore city texas like 3 4 hours away so i wouldn't suggest driving that far on that ice — Glenn (@Glenn42622866) February 18, 2021

In the event you haven't gotten an offer of help yet, I can help you/y'all out tomorrow afternoon/evening. Not sure to how prove I'm not a psycho, tho. — Andy Racic (@andyracic) February 18, 2021

I have a lot of friends there who’d be happy to help you out and they have zero connection to the gaming world. Bring anonymous might be nice. — Clint Miller (@Clintonrmiller) February 18, 2021

I hope everything goes well🙏💙 — makaela (@makaela74277646) February 18, 2021

Nevertheless, given that the entire region is covered in snow, it would probably be best for SypherPK not to drive for lengthy durations. Apart from that, others in the community also responded with how they were battling to overcome this harsh situation.

Texas isn't the only state suffering from power outages due to the lethal weather conditions. According to TOI, people from Minnesota to Mississippi face similar issues as electrical grids run the risk of causing deadly wildfires due to high demand over the past few days.

Texas hospitals forced to evacuate amid water, heat failure https://t.co/0Ov7MjXjJI pic.twitter.com/tHyWr0kd8Z — New York Post (@nypost) February 18, 2021

Millions in Texas suffer water and power cuts as severe cold enters its sixth day https://t.co/ghKVaxHvnO pic.twitter.com/WvIWchk4Q2 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 18, 2021

URGENT: #Houston-area customers: As more power generation becomes available & we prepare to re-energize portions of the electric system, there is an urgent need for electric & natural gas conservation, effective immediately over the next 6 hours thru midnight. #hounews #houwx 1/2 pic.twitter.com/5bOI82Oh2Y — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) February 18, 2021

Given how horrible the situation is turning out to be, people have also been asked to conserve as many resources as possible while utilizing the absolute minimum amount essential for survival.