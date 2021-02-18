Fortnite Pro 'SypherPK' reveals his struggle during the Texas power outage

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan recently revealed how he struggles with the ongoing power outage scenario in Texas.
The power outages that Texas is undergoing are the result of an electricity system designed to perform with consistent seasonal shifts and a predictable weather system. However, as Texas faces near-Arctic temperatures, neither are seasonal shifts consistent nor is the weather system predictable anymore.
SypherPK stated that he is hitting up streamers that he knows in Austin to check if they have hot water. This will allow SypherPK to go over to their home for a quick shower. The popular Fortnite streamer also mentions that he feels "down bad" due to everything that has been happening since the power outages began.
Apart from SypherPK, even Felix "xQc" Lengyel has talked about his Twitter account scenario. According to reports, hospitals in Texas no longer have water or heat for the patients.
Community comes out to support Fortnite Pro SypherPK amidst Texas power outages
As soon as SypherPK let everyone know that he has been contacting other streamers to check for hot water, multiple people from the community stepped out in massive numbers and offered to help.
From a guest washroom for a shower to asking SypherPK to relocate for the outage duration, the community provided the Fortnite streamer with several options.
Nevertheless, given that the entire region is covered in snow, it would probably be best for SypherPK not to drive for lengthy durations. Apart from that, others in the community also responded with how they were battling to overcome this harsh situation.
Texas isn't the only state suffering from power outages due to the lethal weather conditions. According to TOI, people from Minnesota to Mississippi face similar issues as electrical grids run the risk of causing deadly wildfires due to high demand over the past few days.
Given how horrible the situation is turning out to be, people have also been asked to conserve as many resources as possible while utilizing the absolute minimum amount essential for survival.Published 18 Feb 2021, 14:49 IST