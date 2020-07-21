Fortnite: Rags to Riches LTM Tips and Guide

The newly leaked Rags to Riches LTM in Fortnite sounds exciting and presents players with a unique challenge to play the game. Here’s a quick overview on the game mode and some things to consider when you play.

Fortnite Rags to Riches LTM

Another LTM Leak:



Name: Rags to Riches

Description: All Loot is Gray, Eliminations Randomly Upgrade a Weapon! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

Rags to Riches changes how loot works in Fortnite. Instead of looting weapons of random quality, all weapons drop at common (gray) quality. When players eliminate someone, however, one of their weapons will be randomly upgraded in quality until you max out your kit.

This will change how you want to approach engagements and what you’ll want to do to adjust your game, however.

Things to consider

One way this LTM is going to change the game is it will remove one element of randomness from the game entirely. Because all loot is the same when acquired, players are going to have a slightly more level playing field during the first stage of the game.

Additionally, because the only way to improve the quality of your weapons is to score eliminations, better players will generally have better quality equipment. Scoring an early kill will help in every future engagement, so you may want to play more aggressively than normal in this Fortnite LTM.

Control which weapons get upgraded

When you eliminate another player a random weapon will be upgraded. You can control which weapon this is by being more selective around which weapons you carry. If you’re not likely to use an SMG, or you don’t think you need a second AR, then leave it behind and funnel your upgrades through the weapons you actually want to use.

You’ll want to be a lot more picky about which weapons you think are worth using from the start. Because all weapons in this Fortnite LTM start at gray, fights in the early game are likely to take a bit longer as each hit is slightly less impactful than normal. This gives you a bit more leeway to take risks, but also gives you a lot more decisions to make early on.

It also means that third parties will be more rewarded for taking out two weakened players. If you see a fight going on, maybe take a moment and consider when you actually want to engage.