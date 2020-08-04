Fortnite: Ronaldo signs for NRG 

NRG Esports is a leading eSports organization with rosters in popular games such as Call of Duty, Valorant, Fortnite, Overwatch, and others. Known for recruiting top, young talent, Team NRG has bagged another signing for their Fortnite roster- Ronaldo. The Fortnite professional, who shares his name with football legends, has officially joined NRG Esports.

It is no news that NRG has been securing a promising pool of upcoming talent. Their latest signing is a stellar addition to their stacked Fortnite roster that already consists of the likes of Benjyfishy, Zayt, and EpikWhale.

The move comes just two weeks after NRG pulled off the stunning signing of Fortnite World Cup finalist Clix.

Who is Ronaldo?

Stable Ronaldo is one of the breakout stars in the Fortnite community and a former FNCS champion in Chapter 2, Season 1. He has 412K followers on Twitch, and an additional 103K subscribers on YouTube. A talented Fortnite pro player, he is also infamously known for his horrible mic quality, which often results in comical situations during his streams.

Similar to TSMEmadGG, he recently launched his viewing parties, which enable him to hype cast tournaments. He had recently signed a 6-month contract with Built By Gamers, which expired in January this year.

The impressive NRG Fortnite roster (Image Credits: Youtube.com)

NRG wasted no time in signing him, and his addition makes their formidable Fortnite lineup, all the more impressive. Stable Ronaldo is also good friends with UnknownArmy and Clix. They are all set to team up in their quest for Fortnite glory.

NRG got the best fortnite roster by far thats crazy — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) July 1, 2020

Reactions Online

NRG's latest signing led to several reactions online, with many from the Fortnite community thrilled at the prospect of watching a stacked, all-round Fortnite roster excel under one roof.

Check out some of them below:

LETS GOOO BABYYY CONGRATS ♥️🏆 — Clix (@ClixHimself) August 3, 2020

THIS SHIT SPAWNED WITH 5K LOLLOLOOLOL — NRG Edgey (@Edgeyy) August 3, 2020

this just got 12k in 30 sec wtf — 100T MrSavage (@MrSavage) August 3, 2020

holy shit, nrg got a god toster now, just.. listen to this:

Ronaldo

Benjyfishy

Clix

Epikwhale

Unknown

Zayt

Edgey

🤤 — Critiq (@CritiqFN) August 4, 2020

NRG RONALDO, ITS OVER FOR ALL OF YOU, WE HAVE REACHED THE ENDGAME NOW 💯💯💯



-WALTER pic.twitter.com/9S28I7zxBE — Walter908 (wit no brim) (@walter90847) August 3, 2020

ronaldo joined NRG holy shit, such a stacked fucking org — HELIOS! (@frickhelios) August 3, 2020

And elsewhere, in a humorous take:

can’t believe nrg bought ronaldo out of his contract at juventus must’ve been loads — tom (@tommo_) August 4, 2020

As evident from the tweets above, it's a given that NRG has pulled off a major coup in securing Ronaldo, who is looking to ink his name in Fortnite history, with this latest deal.

With this signing, the Fortnite roster of NRG looks seriously impressive, with multiple championships between them. The fans are eager to see how they fare in upcoming Fortnite tournaments.

You can watch the video below announcing Ronaldo's official move to NRG: