Fortnite Safe Locations: Where to find Safes in Fortnite Season 6

A new weekly challenge is making players think about where to find safes in Fortnite.

As with any weekly challenge, completing them gives players XP and allows them to level up in the battle pass. Some challenges are either too hard to complete or too hard to find in-game. A new Week 6 Challenge, “Open Safes (3)”, is proving to be more difficult than players thought.

Below is a look at where to find safes in Fortnite.

Where to Find Safes in Fortnite

The first thing to know is that the safes in Fortnite do not have a 100% spawn rate. This means that even though a player might be searching the correct area, it will not necessarily spawn there in that game.

All 45+ Safe locations i found around the Map. Sweaty Sands alone has 11 Safe spawn location. Here is the video showing exact locations. Hope it helps everyone. @TaborTimeYT #Fortnite #SafeLoactions #FortnitePrimal https://t.co/ED8tiSKOVe pic.twitter.com/w4rUgk1TuF — Comrad3s_YT (@comrad3s) April 22, 2021

Sweaty Sands

Sweaty Sands is probably the best location to complete this challenge, as there are a total of seven safes in the POI. Players should be able to find one on the larger building with red umbrellas and the smaller building with red umbrellas right next to it.

There will also be one in the small trailer park in a blue trailer, as well as one next to the trailer park by the small beach house. Two more can be found on the west and east side of the parking lot at Sweaty Sands, while the last one is right on the dock, inside SoFDeeZ.

Craggy Cliffs

Craggy Cliffs has a total of five safes. The safes can all be found on the west side of the POI, making it less confusing as to where to find safes in Fortnite. One is in Sticks Restaurant, while players can find one safe in each of the four smaller buildings to the right of Sticks Restaurant.

#Fortnite Week 6 Quests are now available! 📍



Jump in game now to earn a ton of Xp and tackle this weeks quests



Reminder that Safes don't have a 100% spawn rate so you might not find them every game



Wish to support me use code Jaykey in the itemshop #ad 💙 pic.twitter.com/FNq2c6SIEC — JayKey | Fortnite News 👑 (@JayKeyFN) April 22, 2021

Dirty Docks

Lastly, Dirty Docks is another great POI on where to find safes in Fortnite. Players can find some easily, as the first one is in the main large warehouse. After that, players can obtain the next three on the left side of the map, where there should be one chest per building closest to the sand.

