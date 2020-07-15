Samsung x Fortnite Galaxy Cup registrations open on 20th July

Samsung and Fortnite have actively collaborated in the past to come up with exclusive skins, emotes and exciting tournaments for gamers across the globe.

Previous Fortnite tournaments have either had a cash prize or free upgrades and cosmetics as rewards. The latest invite-only Fortnite Galaxy Cup is scheduled to take place on 25th and 26th July.

Registrations are set to start from the 20th of July. Let's take a look at all that we know so far.

Registrations open for Fortnite Galaxy Cup

Registrations for the exclusive cup will start on 20th of July, and Galaxy skin owners couldn't be more excited, as an exclusive Samsung Galaxy Girl skin is up for grabs.

While it is speculated that the tournament will be an exclusive Samsung mobile event, others have also stated that it could be accessible across multiple platforms.

The cup itself is scheduled for the 25th and 26th of July and there appears to be two requirements in place to participate:

Participants must have the Galaxy skin Participants must be invited

There is no confirmation yet as to whether both Galaxy skin and Galaxy device owners would be allowed to participate.

As per intel from FireMonkey, a data miner, here's a list of leaks about potential Fortnite additions:

Alrighty so, without much to talk about as of right now here is what we know is upcoming in Fortnite.



16th - Black Manta item shop (leaked by an insider)

18th - Water level lowers again

20th - registration for the Galaxy Girl (Galaxy Scout) cup opens

21st - Cars releasing — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 14, 2020

For all those who register, this would certainly be an exciting opportunity. It also provides a great chance to ardent Fortnite collectors to add an exclusive girl skin to the popular Galaxy male skin, that they would already have in their collection.

The Galaxy Male Skin

The Samsung x Fortnite connection

This is not the first time that Fortnite and Samsung have collaborated to offer exclusive skins and goodies to their customers. The old Glow skin and Levitate emote were immensely popular among Fortnite fans.

The popular Glow skin and Levitate emote

Previously, both companies also came together for the exclusive Fortnite Android launch on the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4.

Their collaboration also provided the iKonik skin and the accompanying dance move, Love Scenario. This was developed based on K-Pop star Jung Chanwoo, of the band iKon, and launched on Galaxy S10 smartphones.

The Ikonik-inspired skin and emote

As 20th July is here, Samsung seems to have added another exciting tournament in its kitty, and Fortnite fans are eagerly waiting for the registration date.

If collecting exclusive, gorgeous Fortnite skins is your hobby, this surely seems to be your best bet!

You can take a look at all that is known about the Samsung x Fortnite Galaxy Cup, and how to acquire the all-new Galaxy skin, in the video below. Original post by Incredilag on YouTube.