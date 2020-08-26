Supercharged XP has made appearances in Fortnite in previous seasons. However, not a lot of players know or understand how the system works. It is no secret that the battle pass requires players to collect XP across game modes and power through levels. Reaching level 100 comes with a lot of free and battle pass-related rewards.

Due to this, Fortnite players are always on the lookout for quick ways to gain XP. In Fortnite Season 3, "How to get Supercharged XP?" has become one of the most common questions that players ask.

In this article, we tell you everything you need to know about this.

How to get Supercharged XP in Fortnite?

'Supercharged XP' is not a specific type of XP that you can obtain. Instead, it is a multiplier, or a boost, that is effective for around 320,000 XP, or four tiers. Epic Games releases it for short periods, and all that the players have to do is log in to their Epic Games account.

This bonus made its way to the game multiple times back in 2019. It translates to approximately a 3.75X multiplier that lasts until fully used up.

Image Credits: Slashgear

During the time you have 'Supercharged XP', your XP bar will be golden, instead of the usual purple. Furthermore, once this booster gets used up, a white lightning bolt will appear to notify the same. After this, the XP bar will revert to the old, familiar purple colour.

Unfortunately, until Epic announces it again, there is no way to get your hands on Supercharged XP. It is expected to show up towards the end of Season 3, which only has a few days left. Hence, it might be a matter of days before you can get your hands on this multiplier.

Image Credits: Slashgear

Finally, there are some reports about players who have complained that the boost did not last for four tiers, as expected. However, most Fortnite users have been able to access and use this boost without a problem, whenever it shows up.