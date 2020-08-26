Fortnite Season 3 Wrap-Up: A look back at what this season brought us

Fortnite Season 3 is finally coming to an end, and what a wild season it was. With Fortnite Season 4 quite literally on the horizon, here’s a look at what Season 3 gave us, what worked, what didn’t, and what players can expect from the next season.

Fortnite Season 3 Review: The Good

Fortnite Season 3 brought us quite a few new and interesting things. Here’s a look at which parts of Season 3 were well received:

The Loot Pool

Charge Shotguns

Whirlpools

The Fortnite Champion Series

Vehicles

Fortnite Party Royale events

This latest season of Fortnite brought with it a brand new shotgun that managed to completely change the established meta on what a strong shotgun could be.

Following the Charge Shotgun was interesting because at first the community reaction was that the Charge Shotgun was too weak, and that charging it was too much of a commitment. However, as the meta adapted, eventually the Charge Shotgun was believed to be too strong. Regardless, it is interesting to see how long it takes for the community to adopt new tools.

Fortnite Season 3 Review: The Bad

#Fortnite fans want Epic Games to ban player Bugha for apparently cheating during FNCS #eSports https://t.co/GgAGI5ljBS — Republic (@republic) August 12, 2020

Unfortunately, not everything attempted this season was well received. Here are some of the things that the Fortnite community didn’t like:

Overall, it’s fair to say that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 stumbled more than once. Most egregious were the various issues that became apparent during the Fortnite Champion Series.

What was intended to be the most important competitive event of the year was mired in controversy, as pros were accused of teaming, coordinating, or even using aimbots, and unfortunately it was proven that Fortnite had no way to guarantee their innocence.

Fortnite Season 4, what to look forward to

Let’s get the worst part out of the way first. Epic announced that Fortnite Season 4 would be Marvel themed, making the entire season play out like one overreaching marketing campaign. However, Fortnite Season 4 won’t last forever and there are bound to be some things within that should be exciting.

New LTMs, new weapons, and an updated loot pool should at least help keep the game fresh. We won’t know much more until the season drops tomorrow, so be sure to tune in then!