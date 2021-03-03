Fortnite Season 5, Week 14 Challenges: Full list of quests worth 280,000 XP

Fortnite's Chapter 2, Season 5, Week 15 Challenges have been leaked by iFireMonkey. Focused almost entirely on NPCs, the total XP players can earn between the Legendary Quests and Epic Quests is 280,000. It is worth noting that Epic quests usually come out at 20k XP each. Next week's challenges arrive at 40k XP each.

Fortnite Season 5, Week 14 Challenges

Legendary Quest

Week 15's Legendary Quest involves dueling NPCs.

Like Ragnarok and Brutus, many NPCs can be dueled for a chance to earn an Epic weapon. Fortnite players can earn 55k XP by dueling NPCs 5 times and earn 22k XP up four more times by dueling up to 25 NPCs total.

Epic Quests

Epic Quests for Fortnite's Week 15 Challenges are all fairly simple, with most revolving around NPCs. Purchasing an item from a character, upgrading a weapon, getting intel from a character, spending bars, and hiring a character all require an NPC to interact with.

As long as players have some gold bars to spare, these will get knocked off the list almost as quickly as players unlock them.

The last two challenges, distance traveled through sand and spending five seconds within 20 meters of enemies while sand tunneling, are also easily obtained.

Hanging out in the desert under the sun for a while will unlock an extra 80k.

Upping the Ante

With the end of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 rapidly approaching, the extra XP provided by Week 15's Legendary and Epic Quests will be a welcome sight to players who have not maxed out their Battle Pass yet.

Players are advised to find some NPCs, complete some challenges, and earn that Baby Grogu back bling. These sets of challenges should be unlocked tomorrow, March 4th, 2021, around 9 a.m. EST.