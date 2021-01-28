Fortnite Season 5, Week 9 Challenges: Full list, XP Farming, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is into its ninth week, and the weekly quests are set to arrive within a few hours.

As has been customary with weekly challenges, players are being presented with seven epic-tier quests. which will each reward them with 20,000 XP. Additionally, players will also be able to complete five legendary-tier quests to earn more than 100,000 XP. XP earned from weekly challenges help players in progressing their Battle Pass levels more efficiently.

The week nine quests present a chance for players to earn more than 250,000 XP for a notable gain in their Battle Pass level. Also, completing these quests in Fortnite provide extra objectives for players to fulfill, thus adding more excitement into the game.

The following is a rundown of all the quests in week nine of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 and how players can complete them easily.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Week 9 challenges

Epic Quests

#1 - Shakedown an IO Guard

IO Guards spawn in random locations all over the map of Fortnite. Once the player has found a group of IO guards, they will need to knock one of them down. However, if the players knocks out all the IO Guards present in the vicinity, the guards will be eliminated.

Advertisement

Once a guard has been knocked down, the player needs to move towards them and grab them. This will allow the player to shake the guard and complete the first quest, as well as earn 20,000 XP.

#2 - Find a hidden bunker

For this quest, players will need to locate one hidden bunker on the map of Fortnite. There are three hidden bunkers located on the map of Fortnite. The locations where players can find these hidden bunkers are:

On the coast located south of Holly Hedges.

On the island located north-west of Craggy Cliffs.

On the cliffs located towards the south-east of Retail Row.

#3 - Find the crashed plane's black box

The crashed plane's black box can be located towards the southeast location of Coral Castle. Given that Coral Castle is located towards the northwest section of the map, players can choose to land directly at the location from the Battle Bus.

#4 - Deal damage while in water

For this quest, players will need to deal damage while they are hiding under water. This quest is extremely simple to complete as players can hide near a waterbody and shoot at unsuspecting enemies from under the water.

#5 - Emote at stone statues

Players can perform any emote of their choice at any Stone Statue on the map of Fortnite. The following video reveals all the Storm Statue locations in Fortnite.

Advertisement

#6 - Ride the Steamy Stacks

Like the name suggests, players will need to head over to Steamy Stacks to complete this quest. It is advised that players execute a direct drop from the Battle Bus to complete this quest at the earliest.

#7 - Deal Damage to a Loot Shark

For the final epic-tier quest from season five - week nine, players will need to deal 500 damage to a Loot Shark. Loot Sharks can appear in random waterbodies across the map. However, these large fish have a higher spawn chance at the following locations:

Rickety Rig

The Fortilla

Sweaty Sands

Pleasant Park

Misty Meadows

Legendary quests

All the legendary quests from week nine in Fortnite Season 5 involve shaking down enemies after they have been knocked down. While the first stage rewards players with 55,000 XP for shaking down 5 opponents, all the successive levels awards players with a fixed reward of 22,000 XP.

The damage segregation according to each level of the legendary quest, as well as the rewards earned from it, are:

Advertisement

Shakedown five opponents - 55,000 XP

Shakedown 10 opponents - 22,000 XP

Shakedown 15 opponents - 22,000 XP

Shakedown 20 opponents - 22,000 XP

Shakedown 25 opponents - 22,000 XP

These are all the quests from week nine of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.