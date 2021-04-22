Fortnite Season 6 Challenges: Where to visit Fancy Views, Rainbow Rental, and Lockie's Lighthouse

The new location challenge in Fortnite Season 6 is proving to be a bit difficult for some players.

As far as weekly challenges go, location challenges are typically some of the easier ones. Players only need to visit locations to gain the XP and move on to the next challenge.

However, this can sometimes be difficult as some players don’t know the names of certain landmarks that are required for the challenges. It'll cause players to aimlessly wander the map in search of landmarks.

Fortnite Week 6 Location Challenge

First off, a good suggestion is to visit Lockie’s Lighthouse, as players can then easily travel downwards to the next two locations via boat. Most players should know that there’s only one main lighthouse in the game.

Lockie’s Lighthouse is located right on the top-left side of the Fortnite map. It’s been there for several seasons now in Fortnite, so players shouldn’t miss this landmark.

After visiting this location, players should be able to steal a nearby boat and head to Fancy Views. This landmark is on the far left side of the map, below Sweaty Sands.

A lot of players have called this house the “John Wick” house, as it has some similarities. It's’ not hard to find as it’s the only house in the area, so it shouldn't be hard to miss on this side of the map.

Lastly, Rainbow Rental is just below Holly Hedges and above the far left of Slurpy Swamp. It’s a small set of blue, orange, yellow, and red beach houses right on a small beach.

They are also not hard to miss as their bright colors make it easy to spot on water or fly directly over them.