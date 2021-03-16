Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point Crisis Cinematic teases Geno and the Sisters for the first time

Released just moments ago, the highly anticipated Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point Crisis Cinematic has players asking questions about Jonsey's willingness to give up his bosses amidst the chaos.

Jonesy drops into an intense battle before IO reminds him of his oath. After running past the Terminator, Ryu, and more, he tosses a device into the Zero Point before a meteor nearly strikes him where he stands.

The Foundation is then revealed for the first time. The conversation that follows gives players even more to look forward to within Fortnite Season 6.

To stabilize the Zero Point, Jonesy will go far in the Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point Crisis Cinematic

The Foundation enters the scene and gets ready for a fight but Jonesy grabs his attention by offering up the leader of the Imagined Order. The Foundation's appearance marks the unveiling of the fourth member of The Seven to Fortnite Season 6 players.

With Geno and "The Sisters" on the table, this new member of the Seven immediately agrees to help for the time being.

Those look to be the sisters pic.twitter.com/iukCrMDSfJ — Everything Fortnite - Leaks & News (@EverythingFNG) March 16, 2021

Seeing that Geno is in charge of keeping everyone inside the loop, gamers can't help but wonder where this season will take them. Players who have been waiting for this Cinematic to be released are intrigued by the fact that the woman in Jonsey's ear urges him to save himself instead of containing the loop.

The Foundation will do anything to reach Geno and The Sisters {Image via Epic Games}

With Doctor Slone being mentioned in the subtitles of Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point Crisis Cinematic as Jonsey's boss, fans are wondering if she is one of the newly introduced Sisters or if she has a connection to them.

A burst then forces Jonesy to drop a device, causing him to deploy into a familiar location to retrieve it. This leaves Jonesy no choice but to stay involved in the action.

Jones boss is named doctor slone pic.twitter.com/XvMbSS0ql8 — Drift (@Drift_ZeroPoint) March 16, 2021

Jonesy then goes rogue with a wrathful new character, The Foundation, beside him.

Who is Geno? Who are the Sisters? Could Jonesy have even more to offer The Foundation? Along with many new exciting features outside of these huge name drops, Fortnite Season 6 players can expect to see even more collaborations coming to the Battle Pass along with answers to these questions very soon.