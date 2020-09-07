Fortnite: September Dreamhack tournament start soon, $250,000 in prizes

The Fortnite Champion Series might be finished, but Dreamhack has promised monthly tournaments in the Europe and North America regions through to 2021. Fortnite Dreamhack will start its September tournament in under a week.
Fortnite Dreamhack
Dreamhack has been highly active online to maintain its interest and presence in our pandemic struck year. For Fortnite, that means organizing and giving prize support to these kinds of monthly tournaments.
The monthly Dreamhack Fortnite tournament schedule for September is as follows:
- NA WEST (PST)
- Heat #1
- Sat Sep 12, 1PM-4PM
- Heat #2
- Sat Sep 12, 5PM-8PM
- Semi-finals
- Sun Sep 13, 1PM-4PM
- Grand finals
- Sun Sep 13, 5PM-9PM
- NA EAST (EST)
- Heat #1
- Thu Sep 17, 5PM-8PM
- Heat #2
- Thu Sep 17, 9PM-12AM
- Semi-finals
- Fri Sep 18, 5PM-8PM
- Grand finals
- Fri Sep 18, 9PM-1AM
- EUROPE (CEST)
- Heat #1
- Sat Sep 19, 17:00-20:00
- Heat #2
- Sat Sep 19, 21:00-00:00
- Semi-finals
- Sun Sep 20, 14:00-17:00
- Grand finals
- Sun Sep 20, 18:00-22:00
Players interested in participating in this Fortnite tournament need only to sign up at dreamhack.com/fortnite to be eligible to compete.
Fortnite Dreamhack Tournament Structure
Dreamhack run tournaments are going to be a little bit different than the official ones run by Epic’s competitive branch. Dreamhack’s point distribution is as follows:
- 1st - 60
- 2nd - 53
- 3rd - 49
- 4th - 47
- 5th - 46
- ...
- 50th - 1
- Elimination gives 5 points
That means that the Dreamhack tournaments are going to reward players for scoring eliminations more than typical. Surviving to place higher won’t mean much when scoring an elimination nets you five times as many points. Expect to see players who know how to control offensive scenarios place better than those who rely strongly on defensive strategies.
Additionally, the tournament will be divided into two heats, followed by a semi final and grand final. 750 players from each heat advance to the semis while only 100 players from the semis advance to the Grand Finals. Expect the competition to be fierce, and best of luck to all players.Published 07 Sep 2020, 01:29 IST