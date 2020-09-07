Fortnite: September Dreamhack tournament start soon, $250,000 in prizes

The Fortnite Champion Series might be finished, but Dreamhack has promised monthly tournaments in the Europe and North America regions through to 2021. Fortnite Dreamhack will start its September tournament in under a week.

September registration coming soon 👀



Who is ready for another month of #DHFNOpen?! pic.twitter.com/nBXRJkBLaq — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) August 31, 2020

Fortnite Dreamhack

Dreamhack has been highly active online to maintain its interest and presence in our pandemic struck year. For Fortnite, that means organizing and giving prize support to these kinds of monthly tournaments.

The monthly Dreamhack Fortnite tournament schedule for September is as follows:

NA WEST (PST)

Heat #1

Sat Sep 12, 1PM-4PM

Heat #2

Sat Sep 12, 5PM-8PM

Semi-finals

Sun Sep 13, 1PM-4PM

Grand finals

Sun Sep 13, 5PM-9PM

NA EAST (EST)

Heat #1

Thu Sep 17, 5PM-8PM

Heat #2

Thu Sep 17, 9PM-12AM

Semi-finals

Fri Sep 18, 5PM-8PM

Grand finals

Fri Sep 18, 9PM-1AM

EUROPE (CEST)

Heat #1

Sat Sep 19, 17:00-20:00

Heat #2

Sat Sep 19, 21:00-00:00

Semi-finals

Sun Sep 20, 14:00-17:00

Grand finals

Sun Sep 20, 18:00-22:00

Players interested in participating in this Fortnite tournament need only to sign up at dreamhack.com/fortnite to be eligible to compete.

🚨 Here are the dates for #DHFNOpen in September 🚨



🔸 NA West: Sep 12-13

🔸 NA East: Sep 17-18

🔸 EU: Sep 19-20



Registration coming soon! 😎 pic.twitter.com/E0s9uqtiq7 — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) September 2, 2020

Advertisement

Fortnite Dreamhack Tournament Structure

Dreamhack run tournaments are going to be a little bit different than the official ones run by Epic’s competitive branch. Dreamhack’s point distribution is as follows:

1st - 60

2nd - 53

3rd - 49

4th - 47

5th - 46

...

50th - 1

Elimination gives 5 points

That means that the Dreamhack tournaments are going to reward players for scoring eliminations more than typical. Surviving to place higher won’t mean much when scoring an elimination nets you five times as many points. Expect to see players who know how to control offensive scenarios place better than those who rely strongly on defensive strategies.

We adjusted the start times for each region. Check them out below! ⏬



⏰ NA West: 1 pm PST / 4 pm EST / 10 pm CEST

⏰ NA East: 2 pm PST / 5 pm EST / 11 pm CEST

⏰ EU: 8 am PST / 11am EST / 5 pm CEST

⏰ EU day 2: 5 am PST / 8 am EST / 2 pm CEST



Registration soon. 😎 — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) September 3, 2020

Additionally, the tournament will be divided into two heats, followed by a semi final and grand final. 750 players from each heat advance to the semis while only 100 players from the semis advance to the Grand Finals. Expect the competition to be fierce, and best of luck to all players.