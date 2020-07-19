Fortnite: SypherPK continues to criticize slow pace

Fortnite is still having serious problems with the game’s design, and SypherPK is still pointing out the major issues with pacing in Fortnite. Despite these efforts, it is unclear exactly how Epic intends to address these issues.

SypherPK’s history of criticizing Fortnite

First game on, 2nd circle is beginning to close, there are only 3 players left in the game (including myself).



I feel like this needs to be talked about. A lot of things are causing this. Let's figure out those reasons and try to make adjustments. 👍 pic.twitter.com/IAGNxurAJN — SypherPK (@SypherPK) July 18, 2020

SypherPK has been a consistent and active member of the Fortnite competitive community. He stands apart from most simply due to his overall ability to talk about the game in a way that comes off as well thought out without being condescending, backed up with his raw talent. All of this makes him one of the most credible voices within the Fortnite community when it comes to discussing the game and its issues.

Ever since the release of Fortnite Season 3 SypherPK has been vocal about his dislike of the game’s incredibly slow pacing. He pointed out how games would often go from 100 players at the start to as low as 10, or even 5, players before the first circle fully closes. Most recently he posted a game where just 3 players were still in the game before the first circle closed, making the remainder of the game a grueling experience for all involved.

Poor pacing in Fortnite

None of my friends that I usually play fortnite with are playing fortnite :(



Like I said this season is great (from a content perspective) but the slow pacing of the matches and the strict SBMM makes it hard for above average casual players to play (my friends).



solo life it is — SypherPK (@SypherPK) June 18, 2020

Pacing has been the number one issue in Fortnite for quite some time now. Numerous ideas have been floated around by the community, but Epic has not issued any comment or press release discussing the issue and possible solutions in any great detail, which is causing many Fortnite players to lose faith in the direction of the game.

Fortnite has a lot to offer players, and that’s one of the reasons the game has lasted this long to begin with, but many professional players have been leaving the game in search of more entertaining and active games such as Call of Duty or Valorant.

At this point, it would be fair to say that Epic needs to at the very least talk about these issues more openly. If by the end of Fortnite Season 3 players can’t find a plan in place to fix the pacing, many would find it hard to stick around for another season.