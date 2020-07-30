Fortnite: SypherPK receives backlash for streaming other games, becomes meme

SypherPK has been one of the most vocal critics of Fortnite recently. On numerous occasions he mentioned the ways that Fortnite seems to be losing its competitive edge, how decisions made at Epic Games lead to worse games of Fortnite, and how little seems to be being done to address these issues. After finally moving on to stream other games, a few fans have spoken up about their feelings of betrayal, which rapidly devolved into memes.

SypherPK “betrays” Fortnite fans?

I can't believe @sypherpk betrayed us by playing other games. You was my idol of fortnite you could of pushed for them to bring back all the fun but instead you followed the pack thought you was a 🐐 turned out you was a 🐏 — Manoosh (@manishie_) July 29, 2020

The entire exchange is somewhat humorous. In the short excerpt, which by now has already been repeated endlessly as a joke, seems to imply that SypherPK betrayed his fans and fans of Fortnite by having the audacity to stream and generate content for a different game. It implies that fans are somehow entitled to the content made by creators, and that creators have some sort of obligation to serve the communities and fan bases which became attached to them.

This is, of course, entirely false. It is a narrative pushed forward as a means of claiming some kind of control over the lives of people whose work they consume. Fortunately, calmer minds prevailed and the sentiment was appropriately ridiculed by the Fortnite community.

What is SypherPK doing to invite backlash?

I can't believe @sypherpk betrayed us by playing other games. You was my idol of Elder Scrolls Online you could of pushed for them to bring back all the fun but instead you followed the pack thought you was a 🐐 turned out you was a 🐏 — im7th (@GrumpyyGary) July 29, 2020

SypherPK is certainly important to the Fortnite community. His personality serves as a mature presence in a very young community, one which uses well thought out arguments and leveled criticism in order to steer opinion about the game along a more well thought out position. While he is not the only critic of the current iteration of Fortnite, his criticism never stops at outright opinion without at least being supported with strong evidence.

It's this voice that gives people a means to discuss the problems in Fortnite without descending into simple name calling or flame wars, and it’s why many people watch SypherPK’s content. Of course, being a critic of a game means that there are some aspects which you don’t like, and it seems critiquing Fortnite has become tiresome for SypherPK, leading him to finally move on, at least for a little while.

Although he will almost certainly return, it is still surprising and somewhat funny that such a simple act could cause so much uproar.