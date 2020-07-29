Fortnite: Throwback Cup gives players a chance to take on the best

Over today and tomorrow there will be two online Fortnite tournaments that will give the top players a chance to try their skills against last year’s World Cup Champions. Today, the Fortnite Duos tournament will let people play against nyhrox and Aqua, and tomorrow solo players can go up against Bugha.

How the Fortnite Throwback Cups will work

❗Tournament Alert❗ Compete Solo in the @bugha Throwback Cup, or grab a friend and duke it out in the @aquaa & @nyhrox Throwback Cup!



Find out more in the Compete Tab in game! — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) July 23, 2020

Each tournament will be broken down into two rounds, with the best players from round one advancing to round two. For those players playing from the same regions as last year’s world champions, one fewer slot will be available for advancement in order to give the remaining players a chance to take on the best.

For today’s Fortnite duo’s tournament, that means those within the European Fortnite region will have their chance. However, just because you aren’t from Europe doesn’t mean you shouldn’t play as all regions will be handing out prizes to the best players.

Likewise, tomorrow’s solo tournament will allow players in the North American East tournament a shot against Bugha.

Aqua and nhyrox

. @aquaa & Nyhrox Throwback Cup LETS GOOO, WORLD CUP DUO RUNNING IT BACK 🔥 https://t.co/QKvsVKofuh — M10 nyhrox (@nyhrox) July 23, 2020

Advertisement

Aqua and Nhyrox won last year’s duo tournament at the Fortnite World Cup, and both are strong contenders for the spot of best Fortnite player in the world at the moment. However, just because they were the best last year doesn’t mean they’ll be the best here. The Fortnite community has had a year to hone their skills and develop their techniques, and after winning the World Cup both of these players have been in the community’s spotlight.

Bugha

Can’t believe it’s already been a year. Thank you all for the support you’ve shown me. It means a lot. And major thanks to @Sentinels for taking a chance on me when no one else would. Forever grateful 🙏 https://t.co/SYPtBZt6WQ — Bugha (@bugha) July 28, 2020

Bugha became a household name in the Fortnite community after winning $3 million at the World Cup. He was widely recognized as the best Fortnite player by a long shot after his performance showed that he could pull off tactics that even the other pros struggled to do.

Much like the other two, however, his performance has been the center of attention by the competitive Fortnite community, and after a year of adaptation it’s still possible that someone beats him in the upcoming tournament.

The reigning champs

Congrats to the best solo player in the world, and it's not even close @bugha pic.twitter.com/TNZ9nbOO8h — Ninja (@Ninja) July 28, 2019

These three players are currently the best Fortnite has seen, at least until someone can best them in a tournament setting. Although online tournaments don’t have the consistency and control of an in person LAN tournament, they are the best many players can hope for given the ongoing pandemic.

The player rankings will be published over at FortniteTracker.com, and be sure to check back here for a breakdown of the numbers on who won and how well the reigning champs did.