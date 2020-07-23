Fortnite: TikToker accuses SypherPK of bullying, exposed for clout chasing

In a humorous exchange, Fortnite pro SypherPK called out TikToker JGshotTV for attempting to chase clout by suggesting that SypherPK had bullied him on Twitch. Although the initial exchange was fairly basic and forgettable, JGshotTV’s TikTok attempted to portray it as more aggressive and insulting than it really was.

SpyherPK reacts to troll during Fortnite stream

If this isn't the most clout chasing making the most of nothing clownery I've ever seen. — SypherPK (@SypherPK) July 22, 2020

The entire exchange reportedly began when SypherPK reacted to a troll he found in his Twitch chat. Although perhaps initially starting out as somewhat innocuous ribbing, it ultimately resulted in JGshotTV being suspended from SpyherPK’s chat for 86400 seconds (24 hours).

During this time, JGshotTV created a video for TikTok in which his girlfriend suggests he stop streaming and work overtime instead, even going so far as to say “even Sypher, your favorite streamer, told you to shut up.”

The video itself seemed harmless, albeit somewhat rushed and maybe a bit forced, but it nevertheless presented a skewed narrative which suggested that Sypher had bullied JGshotTV out of streaming Fortnite. This resulted in multiple people tagging the Fortnite streamer and threatening to unfollow or unsubscribe to his Twitch channel.

Was JGshotTV using SypherPK to chase clout?

Sorry I let you down @SypherPK ... you’re the best my G 💯🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/AT9lhC1qxJ — Jason Gomez (@JGshotTV) July 22, 2020

Advertisement

For a small time streamer like JGshotTV any connection to a big Fortnite streamer, no matter how tenuous or ridiculous, can result in a bump in viewership and financial viability. It makes sense how someone could consider making a video like that in the hopes of attracting viewers, even if it does seem somewhat artificial as a result.

However, even if he was simply hoping for a bit of attention, nobody should be surprised that SypherPK is defending himself either. He shouldn’t be expected to tolerate trolls in his chat simply because he’s a well known streamer personality, and he shouldn’t be expected to allow a lie about how this exchange happened to go unchallenged.

In a few weeks this entire thing will be forgotten, and it will not likely have much impact on either person.