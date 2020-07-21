Fortnite turns Nicole Bloomgarden's TikTok dance 'Out West' into an emote

As the Fortnite community eagerly awaits the launch of the latest v13.30 update, several new skins and emotes have already been leaked.

And now, as part of Fortnite's latest collaboration with TikTok, the immensely popular 'Out West' emote is all set to release in the item shop!

After the Emote Royale Contest, which provided participants with an opportunity to have their original dance moves immortalized in the world of Fortnite, fans are looking forward to the latest TikTok crossover.

Here's what the 'Out West' emote looks like in Fortnite:

The Out West phenomenon

'Out West' is a popular song released in 2019 by American rapper Travis Scott, featuring Young Thug, and is part of his compilation album 'Jackboys'.

This marks the third collaboration with Travis Scott, who previously had an exclusive skin and hosted a record-breaking concert, 'Astronomical', in the world of Fortnite.

The previous Fortnite x Travis Scott collaboration

The popularity of the song led to the Out West Challenge, initially started by TikToker Nicole Bloomgarden in 2019.

Since then, several celebrities like Usher, Jessica Alba and even the cast of the popular show 'This is Us' have showcased their skills and perfected the catchy dance step.

The famous dance has been classified as a rare emote in Fortnite, and is likely to be added to the Fortnite 'Icon' series soon.

Fortnite x TikTok emotes

Epic has officially begun to license more and more real-world emotes and songs to use within the Fortnite universe over the past year, starting with Rick Astley's smash hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up' emote, which set the ball rolling.

There is now a Never Gonna Give You Up Emote in Fortnite! Grab it while you can from the item shop. @fortnitegame #fortnite #TikTokGaming #GamingLoop pic.twitter.com/Nlio9CThYU — Rick Astley (@rickastley) February 15, 2020

Most recently, the Renegade emote, named after another TikTok dance challenge, was added to the game as a tribute to its creator, Jalaiah Harmon.

Pop culture continues to be a trending topic in the world of Fortnite, as the latest addition is one of many such popular crossovers. As Epic increases its frequency of collaborations, fans are undoubtedly curious to see what further crossovers are lined up in the near future.

You can take a look at the original 'Out West' dance made popular by Nicole Bloomgarden in the video below.