Fortnite: UAE Player sweeps qualifier in tournament plagued with server issues

When looking over the stats for the third Fortnite Champion Series qualifier you can see that a single player managed to have the highest points, placement, and eliminations for the entire console Qualifier. While impressive, it is unfortunate that this qualifier was plagued with server issues, and players are making it known.

Fortnite Champion Series swept by ixDire

ASMR ixDire is a professional player representing the United Arab Emirates in the Fortnite Champion Series. During the latest qualifier their performance was so good that not a single other player came within ten points of his total- 81 points compared to second place’s 70. It is unfortunate that his achievement was mired by failure from the Fortnite servers to maintain a suitable play experience for a competitive environment.

Ongoing problems in competitive Fortnite

It is true that the competitive scene demands a high bar of quality from Fortnite, but that high demand benefits the entire Fortnite player base and even the game itself, as high quality benefits everyone.

Therefore, when the competitive community as a whole raises an issue it can serve as a good indicator that something needs to be done. While sometimes the issues raised are unique to the highest skilled players, other times it can result in a change or fix that everyone benefits from, such as the change in game pacing or balance changes to under/overused weapons.

The servers are still laggy pic.twitter.com/O1KBuVGdv2 — WavyyK1d (@K1dWavyy) August 6, 2020

Additionally, when Fortnite fails to address or meet its expectations of quality, it can lower the prestige and legitimacy of its competitive events. This is why something like severe server issues during the Fortnite Champion Series Qualifiers can cause damage to the game as a whole.

The big three concerns from the competitive Fortnite community

IM SO DONE @FNCompetitive pls fix this game pic.twitter.com/UbmVErml0m — EdiFN (@eddison_rae) August 8, 2020

From the ongoing discussion, it looks like Fortnite players have three major concerns with the Fortnite Champion Series. First is the ongoing cheating and unsportsmanlike gameplay from many competitors. Many players have posted videos of solo players cooperating in the Fortnite Champion Series, or even using obvious cheats to gain an advantage, in the hopes that Epic Games might do something about it.

After that is the obvious issue regarding server problems. Severe, unstable latency can ruin an experience, and even result in totally unexpected glitches and bugs. The most common one is the delay in when a player builds something to defend themselves, only to be shot through it because of the high delay between when they see it and when the server sees it. While this is a difficult problem to solve, it is also imperative that it be addressed.

This is Fortnite Competitive... aka. SharkHunter2000 pic.twitter.com/o6KNyHDdWQ — MuhnMan (@MuhnManGaming) August 9, 2020

And the third is the various map hazards. Although some argue that map hazards are a known quality that can be avoided, there is still a sizable amount of the community upset with how marauders and sharks can interrupt normal gameplay. With this concern, however, it is likely that players will simply have to wait until the next season in Fortnite, though hopefully Epic begins considering the impact such hazards have on competitive play in the future.