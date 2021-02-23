Fortnite update 15.40.1 patch notes: Deagle returns, Flintlock vaulted, new LTM, and more

A new Fortnite update pushed today brings many surprise changes to the game.

In addition to vaulting the recently unvaulted Flintlock Pistol and unvaulting the Deagle, a new LTM was announced too. Normally, these types of updates are announced in advance or picked up by leakers. This time however, Epic managed to catch everyone by surprise.

Fortnite Update 15.40.1 Patch Notes

A new Hotfix is live!



🔫The Flint-Knock heads back to the vault, but something handy took its place this week.

🔁New LTM later this week: Comeback Squads. Every life your loot gets better, but you have limited respawns! pic.twitter.com/W7DJD1yInf — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 23, 2021

Released today, February 23rd, 2021 at 10 a.m. EST, the Fortnite v15.40.1 hotfix removed the Flintlock Pistol, which has only been back in the game for a week, having arrived with the v15.40 update. Although its a strange move by Epic, in its place comes the return of the Desert Eagle, or Deagle/Hand Cannon.

The Deagle's return comes with some slight tweaks to its stats. The gun's rarity starts with Rare at 75 damage, 0.8 fire rate, 7 magazine size, and a reload time of 2.1 seconds. Its total Damage Per Second is 75, and it has a x2 multiplier on headshots. It knocks players back when fired too, similar to the Flintlock pistol

Also part of the hotfix is the Comback LTM, which will start later this week. In this LTM, each player is granted five lives, and each time they are eliminated, they come back. With each respawn, the weapons they spawn with increases in rarity, going from Common to Legendary.

While it is sad to see the Flintlock Pistol leave Fortnite so early, the addition of the Deagle and a new LTM are most certainly welcome.

The leaked Comeback LTM will be arriving later this week in the Squads variant!



Description:



All the loot starts as Common in this mode and increases one step on each Respawn. With 5 lives and better loot at your disposal, can you make a Comeback? https://t.co/Pe743Rbgxq — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 23, 2021

Rumors are that Fortnite v15.50 will arrive sometime before the next season starts on March 15, 2021. Some leaks have alledged that March 2nd will be when Fortnite players will see v15.50. It is currently unknown what the release will contain, though final assets for the Season 5 finale would be a good bet, even though there is already some data for it included in previous releases.