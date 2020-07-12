Fortnite v13.30 Early Patch Notes: Updated map, golden cars, Renegade emote and bug fixes

Fortnite's early patch notes give information regarding what new is coming to the game.

There is a lot of speculation about how Aquaman vs Black Manta could end Season 3.

Updated Fortnite Season 3 Map after water level went down. (Image Credit: Sizzy/Twitter)

Fortnite Season 3 is gradually coming to an end. As the season progresses further, we can notice the change in water levels. The Fortnite map is now coming to its final form. When the water will settle down completely, cars will become a part of the game and will help bring more mobility to the game.

As of now, players have various in-game challenges that they can complete. The Fortnite storyline is stuck on Midas going missing after Season 2. There is a lot of speculation about how Aquaman vs Black Manta could end Season 3.

'Water level' goes down and map changes in Fortnite

The water level went down yesterday and new locations like Risky Reels are back on the map. Leaks suggest that Atlantis might be the next Point of Interest on the map. However, there are really less proofs to support that claim.

The water level has been lowered! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/fSBvSmrRbW — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) July 11, 2020

Golden cars spotted at Risky Reels in Fortnite

Sizzy, a popular Fortnite leaker, spotted a pretty awesome sight at the Risky Reels. He saw some of the cars turning their colour into solid gold. Based on an educated guess, we think Midas might be hiding there.

cars wasn`t gold before — Sizzy | Fortnite Leaks & News (@SizzyLeaks) July 12, 2020

Renegade Emote coming to the Item Store on 18th July

The community's beloved emote, the Renegade emote should be coming to the game very soon. As per credible leaker HYPEX, the emote should be coming to the item store on 18th July.

The Renegade emote will be in the itemshop on the 18th. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 11, 2020

Thus, if you like quirky dance emotes, this might be the perfect one for you.

Bug fixes expected in v13.30 update

1.Whirlpools Disabled

Description: Due to an issue, we’re temporarily disabling Whirlpools in all playlists.

2. Slow Glider speed after redeploying in certain situations

Description: We're investigating an issue where players may move slower after Glider redeploying in certain situations.

3. Floating Rings not visible on platforms with lower settings

Description: Floating Rings for Floating Ring Challenges may be present but not visible on some platforms with lower settings.

4.XP bar can be visually incorrect while in a match.

Description: We’re investigating an issue in which the XP bar in a match can be visually incorrect.

