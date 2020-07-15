Fortnite v13.30 update: What we can expect

As Season 3 of Fortnite nears it's latest patch update, excited fans across the globe are curious to see what the latest additions are. The map has undergone significant changes, and the game has been churning out regular updates on a weekly basis.

There are still a lot of things that are unclear regarding the Fortnite v13.30 patch, which is expected to drop sometime this week. Here's what we know so far.

Release date

The frequency of updates released by Epic Games tends to vary from every week to two weeks, and the previous v13.20 was released on the 30th of June.

If Epic decides to maintain this consistency, then the expected release date of the newest update could be around the 15th or 16th of July!

Patch notes

Once the downtime for the new patch gets confirmed, Fortnite's creators will have exclusive access to all upcoming changes. All eyes remain glued to Twitter for an official announcement highlighting all the official changes.

Fortnite weapons

Though no official announcement has been made yet, there are rumours related to the return of the popular bottle rockets, and even the sleek dragon shotgun! Any further additions to the Fortnite arsenal will more than be welcomed by fans.

Bottle rockets (L) and dragon shotgun (R)

The big rumour: Fortnite cars?

The possible inclusion of cars in Fortnite had been leaked on the internet, and earlier, the different types of cars to be introduced in the game were also leaked.

The possible vehicles which could be available include:

Basic Car

Basic Truck

Big Rig

Police Car

Taxi Car

Sports Car

The leaks were provided by FireMonkey and Hypex, who in the past have been able to deliver trustworthy leaks. This rumour has further intensified as the water levels in Fortnite have begun to recede, and is expected to recede further as the season progresses. Thus, players will eventually require vehicles to commute through the ever-expansive Fortnite Battle Royale map.

Ever since Epic dropped Fortnite Season 3's trailer, it has teased the possible launch of cars, but it has left fans disappointed so far. Perhaps, with the latest update or in the week following that, we can cars in the game, with certain leaks hinting at a possible July 21st launch date.

Could driveable cars finally arrive in latest updates ?

A lot of exciting things definitely lie in store come the latest Fortnite update, and fans cannot wait for v13.30 to come along any sooner!

You can take an exclusive look at all the rumoured leaks and updates associated with Fortnite v13.30 in the below video. The original post was by Rundown on YouTube.