Fortnite: Watch Shark Week at the Party Royale venue

If you grew up watching semi-educational television like the Discovery Channel or Animal Planet then you should be aware of the phenomenon that is Shark Week. A week of scheduled programming all about sharks, what they do, how they live and hunt, and how they evolved, all of which was certain to delight any child. Now you can watch Shark Week without ever needing to leave Fortnite.

Fortnite Party Royale’s Shark Week premiere

Hot off the presses, join me for 5 nights on JoshGatesTonight as I helm #SharkWeek in late-night on @Discovery! @people https://t.co/rFGaVAmuG4 — Josh Gates (@joshuagates) August 6, 2020

Shark Week is set to begin on August 9th, but it will premiere in Fortnite a day after on August 10th at 2:00 PM (ET). This year’s Shark Week has events planned to tie in with the legendary retired heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson, in addition to appearances from retired basketball and era defining Shaquille O’Neal, and the multi-talented drop-kick enthusiast and variety entertainer, William Shatner.

Planned Shark Week programming will include many old favorites in addition to a virtual talk show hosted by Josh Gates wherein the above mentioned celebrities are set to appear. As far as Fortnite, it looks like the game’s association with Shark Week will be limited simply to the Fortnite Party Royale venue being another place to watch.

Fortnite, sharks, and you

Ain’t no premiere like a Party Royale premiere cause a Party Royale premiere has sharks 🦈



Catch an exclusive early premiere of Tiger Shark King from @Discovery’s #SharkWeek on August 10 at 2 PM ET on the Big Screen. https://t.co/eKZhG9l0qD pic.twitter.com/Tybc010gpc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 6, 2020

This latest iteration of Fortnite has had a significant increase in shark representation. The Fortnite Season 3 beginning with a massive flood, sharks were introduced as one of the new hazards in the game. At first, sharks made quite an impact on Fortnite as they would jump far out of the water and attack nearby players, frequently destroying their builds in the process.

However, as the water receded sharks became less of a threat and more isolated to certain locations. Nevertheless, sharks have become one of Fortnite Season 3’s icons, making the partnership with Shark Week all the better.