Fortnite: Way to reinstall game on iOS devices discovered

After the sudden removal of Fortnite from the Apple App Store, it seemed like the game was lost for good, or at least until Epic Games and Apple came to an agreement. However, it's been discovered that anyone who previously had Fortnite installed on any iOS device can reinstall it at will on any other device.

How to reinstall Fortnite through the Apple App Store

Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store and has informed Epic that on Friday, August 28 Apple will terminate all our developer accounts and cut Epic off from iOS and Mac development tools. We are asking the court to stop this retaliation. Details here: https://t.co/3br1EHmyd8 — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) August 17, 2020

This method only works if you already had Fortnite downloaded through an Apple device before its removal. To reinstall the game, all you have to do is go into your App Store account and find your purchase history. Once there, simply search for Fortnite and tap on it to begin downloading.

Once the download finishes and the game updates, you will be able to play the game for as long as Fortnite for iOS remains up to date. Given how uncertain the future is for Fortnite for iOS, that may not be for much longer. Unless Epic can find a way to update the game while having its access to the App Store restricted, Fortnite for iOS will likely expire when the game updates for Season 4.

However, Epic may be able to develop an alternative method to get their game on iOS devices in the meantime. If an alternative is found, you can be sure to find out about it here when the time comes.

What can I do if I don’t want to move away from iOS Fortnite?

Tim Sweeney, chief executive of the company behind the popular videogame “Fortnite,” is now spearheading a battle that app developers have waged for years against Google and Apple https://t.co/YAabo0hKGi — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 16, 2020

If all that uncertainty is worrying you, fortunately there are plenty of other ways to play Fortnite. If you have a PC or console you can always migrate to Fortnite for Windows, PS4, Switch, or Xbox One. Your Epic Games account moves with you across platforms, meaning you won’t lose anything at all.

If not being able to play Fortnite on mobile is a dealbreaker for you, then you can always consider trading in your iPhone for an Android device. Even though Fortnite has been removed from the Google Play Store, Android’s openness as a platform means that you can always install Fortnite directly from Epic.

If, however, you absolutely need to have an iOS mobile device, then you may want to make sure to play the game as much as you can before the next update releases. In the meantime, stay informed about whether or not Epic is able to come up with any alternatives for you.