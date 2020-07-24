Fortnite: We The People x More Than A Vote Party Royale event, free emote

Fortnite will be hosting another event with We The People in Party Royale, this time featuring returning guests from We the People, and guests from the organization More Than A Vote. Both of these groups are focused on black equity in the United States and the wider global anti-racism movement.

We The People in Fortnite

ØPUS UNITED presents We the People x More Than A Vote, a series of conversations hosted by Cari Champion that inspire and empower young adults to take action against voter suppression. Watch in Houseparty and @Fortnitegame on July 28th at 7pm EDT.



Info: https://t.co/gg2LnGQrey pic.twitter.com/nYWXX79gLD — Houseparty (@houseparty) July 24, 2020

This will be the second time Fortnite players can see We The People speaking at the Party Royale venue. When they last came to Fortnite it was in the midst of the United States government crackdown on protesters fighting for black equality in America, and their voices helped educate people about the black experience and the need for systemic changes.

They came to Fortnite in the hopes of spreading the message to an audience that is often treated with kid gloves, as many often fail to include the youth in political activism. However, by reaching out to a younger audience through Fortnite, We The People hopes to avoid needing to repeat their message when the new youth become members of the polity.

Despite some initial backlash from the Fortnite community last time out, We The People still managed to accomplish part of their goal.

More Than A Vote

More Than A Vote is an organization of black athletes and performers who encourage political activism to combat voter suppression. For those not aware, in the United States politicians have the power to determine voter districts with mathematical precision, allowing them to suppress votes within a certain area through the use of gerrymandering.

In addition to this, politicians can limit the number of polling locations available to certain districts, frequently coinciding with American minorities, and even purge voter rolls in ways that target minorities.

This tactic, plus the practice of disenfranchising people convicted of felonies and then targeting minorities through over policing, downgrading crimes committed by members of the majority and upgrading crimes committed by those in the minority, all combine to make voting while black in America much more difficult than for anyone else.

More Than A Vote hopes to highlight this issue to the Fortnite community in the hopes of allowing the next generation to have an educated perspective on these serious issues when their chance to become politically active arises.

Fortnite encourages players to watch

Fortnite players who attend one of Party Royale events will be rewarded with a free verve emote. The event is scheduled for July 28th at 7:00pm US-East and will repeat every other hour for 22 hours after, giving everyone plenty of time to tune in.