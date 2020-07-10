Fortnite: Patch 13.20 weapon buffs and nerfs

A few hidden changes went unnoticed in the latest patch in Fortnite.

Adjustments to two SMGs can affect whether players will want to use them.

A few more weapon changes were recently discovered in Fortnite by players and data miners. Among these changes include adjustments for SMGs, the Flare Gun, the Shockwave Launcher, and more.

Fortnite balance changes and how they affect gameplay

Most of the major balance changes this patch were already discovered and discussed here, but because Fortnite does not release detailed patch notes with every patch there is always some content that slips by unnoticed. In this case, quite a few changes to some more common weapons went undocumented until @Mang0eLeaks published them on Twitter.

Tactical SMG

The tactical SMG actually got updated in V13.2



These values are for the damage the gun does at max range.



Uncommon increased from 7.2 → 8.1

Rare increased from 7.6 → 8.55

Epic increased from 8 → 9

Legendary increased from 8.4 → 9.45 — Mang0e - Fortnite Leaks (@Mang0eLeaks) July 7, 2020

These changes only affect the tactical SMG’s damage at its maximum range, so they are pretty situational. Nevertheless, this is a buff and one that might change whether or not you want to pick up a tactical SMG in Fortnite. Although the damage seems small, it comes into play during a part of the game that many weapons can struggle to deal with.

If you managed to weaken an opponent only to have them slip by you and run away it can be frustrating not having a way to secure the kill in Fortnite. Because players who do this are often low on health, even a one point increase in damage can be the difference between taking the kill and missing it.

Compact SMG

The AI fire duration might be based on how much of the mag is fired in one interval. Fire rate is in seconds. — Mang0e - Fortnite Leaks (@Mang0eLeaks) July 8, 2020

The Compact SMG, in contrast, received a number of nerfs. With both damage and fire rate decreased, it seems this is another hit to the Fortnite spray and pray meta. Although the damage nerf might seem more important, it’s actually the fire rate nerf that will affect how this weapon is used more.

SMGs fill a specific niche in Fortnite. Not only are they a great complement to Shotguns up close, they are often one of the best weapons at destroying builds simply due to their high fire rate and abundance of ammo. Nerfs to fire rate, therefore, weaken an SMG’s primary function. If you’re looking for a gun that can chew through enemy walls, you might want to consider one of the other SMGs now.

Lastly, Fortnite AI behavior with this weapon was also changed. This change means that AI will fire this gun longer at players they encounter, making them more lethal and more annoying, especially when acting as a third party in Fortnite.

Other Changes

The shockwave launcher's reload time was decreased:



Reload time decreased from 2.7 → 2.55 — Mang0e - Fortnite Leaks (@Mang0eLeaks) July 7, 2020

The flare gun got some updated stats in V13.2:



Reload Time increased from 1.5 → 1.6 seconds

Fire Rate increased from 0.39 → 0.56 — Mang0e - Fortnite Leaks (@Mang0eLeaks) July 7, 2020

The Flare Gun and Shockwave Launcher were also changed in Fortnite, although those changes will likely have less of an effect. Minor changes to reload times just means that the weapons will be either slightly more or less clunky to use.

Players who use the Shockwave Launcher to bounce around fights in Fortnite will be ever so slightly more able to do so. Players who use the Flare Gun to either burn or spot enemies will be ever so slightly less able to do so.