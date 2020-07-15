Fortnite: What is Two Factor Authentication and how does it help you

Fortnite is offering incentives for players to use two factor authentication. Two factor authentication, often shortened to 2FA, is a security measure which helps protect your account from malicious individuals who might want to steal from you.

Fortnite 2FA

OkHow to enable Fortnite 2FA - use two factor authentication to get free stuff and protect your account https://t.co/Unrcn9zSUG — __ooo___ (@ooo56240315) July 12, 2020

2FA has become the internet standard for security in the modern world, and Fortnite is no exception. 2FA requires that users input a secondary code after inputting their password in order to log on. Many systems accomplish this by sending a code to a separate but attached email or phone number which the account holder has access to. In effect this is a second, random password that you must input after your first.

In Fortnite, 2FA can be activated through your Epic Games account page. Epic has put out a guide for how to enable 2FA here which includes links to the relevant pages. In addition to the above mentioned method of sending a code via text or email, Fortnite also supports the use of a dedicated authenticator app, such as Google Authenticator, in order to protect your Fortnite account.

What do players get for using 2FA?

TURN ON 2FA HOLY SHIT — we like fortnite we like fortnite (@iluvjesusandgod) July 10, 2020

In addition to the added benefit of security and protection of their account, Fortnite will reward players for using 2FA on their profiles. Players will gain access to an exclusive emote free of charge.

Advertisement

This makes sense for Epic to offer players. As their player base grows the number of malicious or illegal sites attempting to hack into these accounts will increase. Players who lose their accounts may feel ripped off, whether their accounts were lost due to their own negligence or not, and this would reflect poorly on Epic as a company and Fortnite as a game.

Simple security measures like this will help keep Fortnite successful and popular far into the future.