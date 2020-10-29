Fortnite: Where is Upstate New York and Heart Lake

The latest Fortnite challenges have been revealed and at the top of the list is a challenge asking Fortnite players to search chests at Upstate New York. However, Upstate New York doesn’t seem to refer to any one specific place in the game, so where is it?

Where to find Upstate New York in Fortnite

Kaede and I went to upstate New York in fortnite a few nights back. Kinda nice — Jack (@SossBauce1000) October 23, 2020

Upstate New York is actually very easy to find in Fortnite, and many of you may complete this challenge without changing much to your typical gameplay. Upstate New York refers to the entire raised circular area in the northeastern quarter of the map. This location includes the Stark Industries POI, as well as a sizable lake and a number of colorful trees.

The in-game reason for a massive chunk of Upstate New York appearing on the island in Fortnite is that Tony Stark/Iron Man likely transported the area with him when he arrived on the island.

Where is the Heart Lake in Fortnite?

This week’s Fortnite challenges also ask players to catch a fish at Heart Lake. It’s worth mentioning that Heart Lake is a part of Upstate New York, giving you a chance to complete two challenges at the same time if you decide to make a short detour to see the sights.

One thing to note about the Heart Lake is that the lake features very in the way of coverage. If you want to complete the challenge, you may want to take a moment to knock down a few trees to make sure you have enough materials if anyone should attempt to interrupt you on your fishing quest.

What Upstate New York and Heart Lake mean for Fortnite

Advertisement

While this week’s challenges provide some insight into these locations, it’s interesting to think about what the inclusion of a piece of New York means for Fortnite. Naturally, the first thing to consider is that this means that Fortnite has at least some tenuous canonical connection to the real world.

This is often dangerous from a storytelling perspective as it can lead to certain uneasy questions. However, these were the kinds of issues that were bound to pop up as soon as Fortnite and Marvel decided to have a crossover season. While Fortnite has shown a lack of care for the world they’ve created, it doesn’t seem to matter too much as most players either like the crossover, or don’t care enough for the original IP.