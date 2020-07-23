Fortnite World Cup 2020: Bugha, Aqua and Nyhrox tease upcoming tournament

It has almost been a year since the inaugural edition of the Fortnite World Cup was held in 2019 at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf became an overnight sensation as he was crowned champion in the 'Solos' category while David 'Aqua' Wang and Emil 'Nyhrox' Pedersen went on to win the crown in the 'Duos' event.
This year's highly anticipated Fortnite World Cup, unfortunately, had to be cancelled, in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the Fortnite World Cup officially getting cancelled, Bugha, Aqua and Duo have been keeping themselves busy by participating in weekly cash cups and preparing for the FNCS.
However, in recent developments, there seems to be something exciting brewing. Last year's champions have posted cryptic tweets that have led to rumours surrounding a potential upcoming tournament.
In honour of the Fortnite World Cup?
Bugha, Aqua and Nyhrox recently took to Twitter to post character skins which bear a resemblance to Fortnite tournament covers. This set the Twitterati buzzing as they think that a rumoured tournament, in honour of the Fortnite World Cup, is around the corner.
Moreover, with 26th-28th July just around the corner, which marks the first anniversary of their championship victories, the Fortnite community is keeping a close eye on this one.
Check out a collage of their cryptic posts below:
Some of the reactions, in response to this tweet, were as follows:
What next?
The aforementioned tweets have certainly led to a plethora of exciting speculations regarding the format of the cup and how exactly it would play out. Some believe that it could involve an exclusive World Cup-style map or the trio could merely be getting their own cup, akin to an EmadGG style cup.
Bugha's father, Glenn Giersdorf, who is an active gamer himself, even commented on Bugha's tweet, which has intensified the rumours that something definitely seems to be coming up:
While there is no official confirmation yet, these teasers have surely piqued the community's interest, who are freaking out over the possibility of a World Champion's Cup.
You can check out Bugha's World Cup highlights in the video below:
You can check out Aqua and Nyhrox's World Cup journey in the video below:
