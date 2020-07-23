Fortnite World Cup 2020: Bugha, Aqua and Nyhrox tease upcoming tournament

It has almost been a year since the inaugural edition of the Fortnite World Cup was held in 2019 at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf became an overnight sensation as he was crowned champion in the 'Solos' category while David 'Aqua' Wang and Emil 'Nyhrox' Pedersen went on to win the crown in the 'Duos' event.

This year's highly anticipated Fortnite World Cup, unfortunately, had to be cancelled, in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Physical Events - For the rest of 2020, all Fortnite competitions will be held online. Due to the limitations of cross region online competition, there will not be a Fortnite World Cup in 2020. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 30, 2020

Due to the Fortnite World Cup officially getting cancelled, Bugha, Aqua and Duo have been keeping themselves busy by participating in weekly cash cups and preparing for the FNCS.

However, in recent developments, there seems to be something exciting brewing. Last year's champions have posted cryptic tweets that have led to rumours surrounding a potential upcoming tournament.

The Fortnite World Cup Tournament (Image Credit- Epic Games)

In honour of the Fortnite World Cup?

Bugha, Aqua and Nyhrox recently took to Twitter to post character skins which bear a resemblance to Fortnite tournament covers. This set the Twitterati buzzing as they think that a rumoured tournament, in honour of the Fortnite World Cup, is around the corner.

Advertisement

Moreover, with 26th-28th July just around the corner, which marks the first anniversary of their championship victories, the Fortnite community is keeping a close eye on this one.

Check out a collage of their cryptic posts below:

It looks like Aqua, Nyhrox and Bugha are getting their own cups. Monday and Tuesday of next week would mark the one year anniversary of them becoming World Cup Champions, so keep an eye out on those dates. pic.twitter.com/q5pDmywCZl — Fortnite Competitive Data (@FNCompData) July 22, 2020

Some of the reactions, in response to this tweet, were as follows:

wc was 1 year ago from the 26th, the 26th is coming up, aqua and nyhrox also posted a cup photo, solo bugha cup for wc memorial, aqua and nyhrox duo cup for wc memorial? — Choppah (@choppahG) July 22, 2020

AQUA AND NYHROX IS A DUO CUP AND BUGHA IS A SOLO CUP THEYRE ANNOUNCING WC CUP IM SO SMART — @itilica (@itilica) July 22, 2020

Bugha getting his own cup? Won’t be surprised if Aim Assist is disabled lol https://t.co/lYJt3o3LUz — ☘️ Greenuth ☘️ (@ItzGreenuth) July 23, 2020

What next?

The aforementioned tweets have certainly led to a plethora of exciting speculations regarding the format of the cup and how exactly it would play out. Some believe that it could involve an exclusive World Cup-style map or the trio could merely be getting their own cup, akin to an EmadGG style cup.

Bugha's father, Glenn Giersdorf, who is an active gamer himself, even commented on Bugha's tweet, which has intensified the rumours that something definitely seems to be coming up:

Whatever it is hasn’t BEEN done like this before. You guys all barking up the wrong tree?? Hmmmmm...... 🙊 — DorfDad (@Dorfdad) July 22, 2020

While there is no official confirmation yet, these teasers have surely piqued the community's interest, who are freaking out over the possibility of a World Champion's Cup.

You can check out Bugha's World Cup highlights in the video below:

You can check out Aqua and Nyhrox's World Cup journey in the video below: