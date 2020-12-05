Fortnite x OnePlus "Bhangra Boogie Cup" delayed: Possible start date, free Bhangra Boogie emote, spray, and more

Fortnite recently announced the Bhangra Boogie Cup exclusively for players on android devices. However, the tournament has been delayed.

Initially scheduled to happen on December 6, the Bhangra Boogie Cup was soon postponed by Fortnite. The reason for this delay, according to Fortnite, is "higher than normal crash rates on Android." As of now, Fortnite is yet to announce the final date of the cup.

It's a Celebration!



Compete in the Bhangra Boogie Cup on Dec 6 for a chance to win in-game goodies AND a OnePlus 8T, the only phone to run Fortnite at 90FPS, thanks to our friends @OnePlus!



All prizing and details here: https://t.co/6NwXZGcExS pic.twitter.com/4luhrfQq8z — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

The Bhangra Boogie Cup is presented as a celebration from OnePlus for the launch of the OnePlus 8T. The Android-exclusive tournament also boasts of multiple rewards ranging from an in-game emote to rewarding the three top point-earners from each region with a brand new OnePlus 8T.

:: Incoming Audio Transmission - Reality Log 1987 :: #1 of 6

Target Description: Defender - Shapeshifter

Reply With Confirmation Code “#Wildheart” To Accept Next Transmission pic.twitter.com/OcF7cQMiZo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

With the dates of the tournament still unknown, here's everything else that players on Android devices need to know about the Bhangra Boogie Cup in Fortnite.

Bhangra Boogie Cup exclusively on android devices for Fortnite

The Bhangra Boogie Cup is open for all Android players who are using Fortnite supported devices. Apart from this, players also need to ensure that they have the Two-Factor Authentication enabled on their Epic accounts. Further information on how to enroll is also available for players in the Compete tab in Fortnite's Android version.

The scoring system to earn points and find a way into the top three from a region is fairly simple.

Advertisement

Players will be awarded 10 points for each Victory Royale, 7 points for finishing in the 2nd to 5th position, 5 points for finishing within the 6th to 15th positions, 3 points for players finishing in between 16th to 25th, and 1 point will be awarded to anyone finishing beyond 26th.

There will also be an additional point for each elimination that the players earn.

There are four distinct prizes for players to earn from the Bhangra Boogie Cup. These prizes are:

The Nana Dance Spray, obtainable in exchange for five points

Bhangra Boogie Emote and the Click Pow Get Down Lobby Track featuring Raftaar, awarded to the top 25,000 finishers(regional distribution information available here) on the ranked leaderboard.

OnePlus 8T Phone awarded to top three point-earners from each region

OnePlus Buds awarded exclusively to the top point-earner from each region.

With all being said and heard, it remains to be seen by when Epic Games can fix the crash issues on Android devices and move ahead with the Bhangra Boogie Cup in Fortnite.