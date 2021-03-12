Free Fire announces Attack on Titan crossover event

Garena today announced that Free Fire’s crossover event with Attack on Titan is now live in the mobile battle royale game.

The global collaboration will rally players to fight for humanity’s survival as Attack on Titan content – including the series’ giant man-eating humanoids – begins its invasion of Free Fire.

From now until April, players will be offered the opportunity to enjoy exclusive Attack on Titan in-game content, including new costumes, weapon skins and a special new game mode.

Battle in Attack on Titan’s trademark style

Players will be offered the opportunity to battle in Attack on Titan’s trademark style through fashion items inspired by the series.

These will include the iconic uniform of the Survey Corps – the hope of mankind. The costumes will have the division’s Wings of Freedom insignia proudly displayed on the jackets and will be available in both the male and female variants.

Survey Corps Female

Players will also get the chance to battle in the guise of the fearsome Armoured Titan costume, one of the series’ most recognisable Titans.

Armored Titan

A new set of gun skins will also be up for grabs. Players will not want to miss out on the Attack on Titan skins of the P90 and the M1014, which will be sure to strike fear into the bravest of hearts.

Advertisement

Collaboration Weapons

Deep immersion with new features and game mode in Free Fire

Players will be deeply immersed in the event courtesy of a host of in-game features and Easter eggs. These will include reskins of Free Fire’s most popular elements, such as airdrop boxes and airplanes.

A special new game mode based on the Attack on Titan event will also be available in Free Fire to mark the climax on March 28.

More details will be revealed over the coming weeks.