Free Fire had a tremendous year in 2020. It became the most downloaded and second-highest earning game of 2020. The game also won many awards, including the Mobile Game of the Year at the recent Esports Awards 2020.

It beat the likes of PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile.

Free Fire announces Free Fire India Esports awards on Instagram

FreeFire India also announced the Esports Awards on its Instagram handle. The fans will vote for their favorite player in the following categories:

#1. Squad captain of the year

#2. Fragger of the year

#3. Sniper of the year

#4. Best play of the year

#5. Casting duo of the year

The voting for the Free Fire India Esports Awards will commence from January 1st, 2021 at 11.30 AM and will conclude on January 3rd, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Winners from each category will receive Free Fire India Esport trophy.

Free Fire esports, on the other hand, is also gaining popularity exponentially. The recently-concluded Free Fire Continental Serie (Asia) peaked at around 2.5 million viewers, with more than 8 lakh average viewers. The Hindi stream peaked at 1.5 million viewers, which is a staggering stat for any esports.

Free Fire India Esports organized four successful major tournaments in 2020:

#1. Battle Arena Season 1

#2. Battle Arena Season 2

#3. Brawler Bash, India Championship

#4. Continental Series

After a successful 2020, Free Fire Esports is brimming with potential ahead of 2021. The officials have unveiled their roadmap for the coming year. They have announced four tournaments with a total prize pool of over ₹2 crores, which will consist of two India Championship (Spring and Fall) and two Pro Leagues.

Each pro season will have a prize pool of more than ₹1 crore, while the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) will have a prize pool of ₹75 lakh. A few weeks back, Qualcomm also announced a ₹50 lakh Free Fire tournament called the Snapdragon Conquest.