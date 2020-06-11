Free Fire: Asia All-Stars India's teams and Tournament format
- A look at the representatives at Asia All-stars India
- 8bit , ATP Kings and the Mafias would represent India at the Pros All-Stars.
Free Fire India
Garena has announced the Asia All-Stars Free Fire tournament to be held on 12th June (Friday) and 13th June (Saturday). The said competition has a total prize pool of $ 80,000 where top streamers and professional players from India, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam would be participating.
Asia All-Stars India's Representatives:
SOONEETA
ROMEO GAMER
LOKESH GAMER
RAZU. ZX
PROMIT YT
AB JONTY YT
HAWK ONE
NAYEEMALAM .
Arrow ak
TGB wolf
GT KING 29
TEAM 8 bit
Amit bhai
ATP kings
The Mafias.
Influencer All-Stars: 12 June 2020 (Day 1)
A total of 12 teams from four regions (India, Indonesia ,Thailand and Vietnam) would be playing.
The three teams from India that would feature in the Influencer All-Stars are as follows:
Team Falco:
Amit bhai
Gtking29
Arrow ak
Tgw wolf.
Tram Desi Boys:
nayeem
Hawk one
Ab Jonty yt
Romeo.
Pegasus:
Razu
Lokesh
Promit yt
Sooneeta.
Pros All-Stars: 13th June (Day 2)
The top three pro teams from the four regions would feature in the Pros All-Stars that will be held on 13th June. The said teams are Purgatory, Bermuda and Kalahari.
Tournament format:
The tournament format would remain the same for both days. Teams will play six rounds across three maps.
Points Distribution:
Points would comprise of placement points and kill points. Twenty points would be awarded for winning a round while two points would be awarded for a kill. The winners would be announced at the end of the day,
Here are the storytellers at Free Fire Asia All-Stars:
GAMING AURA
KRIPZ
MAMBASR
GAMING WITH AB.
Live streaming starts at 12:30 PM (IST) on Freefire esports India Youtube channel.Published 11 Jun 2020, 16:22 IST