Free Fire: Asia All-Stars India's teams and Tournament format

A look at the representatives at Asia All-stars India

8bit , ATP Kings and the Mafias would represent India at the Pros All-Stars.

Gametube FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Free Fire India

Garena has announced the Asia All-Stars Free Fire tournament to be held on 12th June (Friday) and 13th June (Saturday). The said competition has a total prize pool of $ 80,000 where top streamers and professional players from India, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam would be participating.

Asia All-Stars India's Representatives:

SOONEETA

ROMEO GAMER

LOKESH GAMER

RAZU. ZX

PROMIT YT

Advertisement

AB JONTY YT

HAWK ONE

NAYEEMALAM .

Arrow ak

TGB wolf

GT KING 29

TEAM 8 bit

Amit bhai

ATP kings

The Mafias.

Influencer All-Stars: 12 June 2020 (Day 1)

A total of 12 teams from four regions (India, Indonesia ,Thailand and Vietnam) would be playing.

The three teams from India that would feature in the Influencer All-Stars are as follows:

Team Falco:

Amit bhai

Gtking29

Arrow ak

Tgw wolf.

Tram Desi Boys:

nayeem

Hawk one

Ab Jonty yt

Romeo.

Pegasus:

Razu

Lokesh

Promit yt

Sooneeta.

Pros All-Stars: 13th June (Day 2)

The top three pro teams from the four regions would feature in the Pros All-Stars that will be held on 13th June. The said teams are Purgatory, Bermuda and Kalahari.

Tournament format:

The tournament format would remain the same for both days. Teams will play six rounds across three maps.

Points Distribution:

FREE fire ESports indonesia

Points would comprise of placement points and kill points. Twenty points would be awarded for winning a round while two points would be awarded for a kill. The winners would be announced at the end of the day,

FREE fire ESports india

Here are the storytellers at Free Fire Asia All-Stars:

GAMING AURA

KRIPZ

MAMBASR

GAMING WITH AB.

Live streaming starts at 12:30 PM (IST) on Freefire esports India Youtube channel.