Free Fire: Assassins Army joins Force One Esports

The increase in popularity of mobile phone battle royale and FPS shooters such as Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and COD Mobile has seen these games gain massive success, especially in India. Consequently, various esports organizations worldwide have looked for every opportunity to cash in.

Nowadays, esports organizations are always on the lookout for new players and content creators who can help them expand their brand and reach a wider audience.

Free Fire content creator Assassins Army joins Force One Esports

The latest to join the fray is the Indian esports organization, Force One Esports, which has signed popular Free Fire YouTuber Nayan Raju Shelke, aka "Assassins Army."

The social media announcement read:

"The Man, The Master, The Leader of Million heart family it gives us utmost happiness to welcome Assassins Army as our official Content Creator."

Assassins Army, who hails from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, has 2.45 million subscribers on YouTube and 154k on Instagram.

Shelke has continuously been uploading Free Fire videos for over a year, ranging from action-packed gameplay to exotic skin crate openings.

About Force One Esports

Force One Esports is a relatively new Indian esports organization formed in February 2020 by Shubham Roongta and Ravi Fichadiya with professional teams in titles such as COD Mobile, Free Fire, and PUBG Mobile.

They have enjoyed the most success in COD Mobile battle royale, with their roster winning a whooping 23 tournaments since its inception. They have also received the tag for the best Asian team in the COD Mobile battle royale section in this process.

Force One's sponsors include the famous beverage drink Monster and the furniture company, Sunon. Signing a quality content creator like Assassins Army will help them grow as a brand in the vastly populous Free Fire market.