Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021: League Stage results and Grand Finals Play-Ins teams revealed

The league stages of Bangladesh's first-ever premier Free Fire tournament, the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 Spring Split, have concluded today.

The top 18 teams in the country were separated into three groups of six teams each and battled it out for nine matchdays. The top two teams in each group proceeded to the Grand Finals while the remaining 12 teams got relegated to the grand finals play-in.

Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 Spring League: Overall standings

Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 Spring League stage Overall standings

The Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 boasted a massive prize pool of 25 lakhs BDT(around 21.5 lakhs INR) and was streamed exclusively on Free Fire Bangladesh's Official Youtube Channel.

Teams that qualified for the Grand Finals Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021:

Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 Spring Grand Finals Qualifed teams from league stage

1. Team Electro

2. Team Infinity

Advertisement

3. Agent Exp

4. The Jawbreakers

5. Team Rage

6. TM Swag

Team Electro topped Group A with 105 points, followed by Team Infinity with 102 points. These are the only two teams in the league stages who crossed the 100 point mark.

Group B was topped by Agent Exp with 99 points, followed by The Jawbreakers with 98 points.

The margin for qualification in Group C was fierce as Team Rage topped the table with 92 points, followed by TM Swag with 88 points. Team Riot couldn't make it to the list but came close with 85 points.

Teams relegated from the Grand Finals Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021

FFBC Play Ins Teams

1. Team Cyanide

2. GB2L Esports

3. Team XB

4. Mask Boyz

5. Team Extreme EX

6. Team Oneman

7. Team Xenon

8. Ambush Esports

9. Team Riot

10. B26 Mystics

11. Team LMC

12. Eclipse TRB

These 12 teams will battle it out on Friday, March 12th in the play-ins for the remaining six spots in the grand final. The grand final is scheduled for March 19th, where six matches will be played to determine the ultimate champion.