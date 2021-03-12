Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 Spring: Grand Finals Play Ins overall standings

The Grand Finals Play-ins of the first major tournament based in Bangladesh, the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021, concluded today i.e on March 12th.

Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 Spring Grand Finals Play Ins Teams

Twelve teams relegated from the league stages battled it out over six matches for six spots in the Grand Finals. The League stages concluded on 4th March and were played over nine days, after which the top two teams from each group (a total of six) moved to the grand finals.

Map Results

Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 Grand Finals Play-ins Overall standings

Grand Finals Play Ins Overall standings

The first match, played over the map of Bermuda, was won by Team XB with nine kills, while the second match, played on Purgatory, was won by B26 Mystics with 11 kills. Ambush Esports clinched the third match, played on the desert map of Kalahari, with 10 kills.

After three matches, B26 Mystics led the points table with 59 points, followed by Ambush Esports with 44 points. Team Riot, without a win, managed to finish at third place with 31 points.

The fourth match, again played on the map of Bermuda, was won by GB2L Esports with six eliminations. Team Extreme EX claimed the fifth match played on Purgatory with seven kills. The sixth and final match, played on Kalahari, was won by Team Xenon

At the end of the Play-Ins, B26 Mystics topped the points table with 43 kills and 93 points, followed by Ambush Esports with 30 kills and 74 points. Team Riot secured third place with 23 kills and 61 points while GB2L secured 48 points. Team XB, despite winning the first match, failed to qualify for the finals.

Qualified teams for Grand Finals of the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021

Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 Spring Grand Finals Teams

From Grand Finals Play-ins:-

1. B26 Mystics

2. Ambush Esports

3. Team Riot

4. GB2L Esports

5. Team Xenon

6. Team Extreme EX

From League Stages:

1. Team Electro

2. Team Infinity

3. Agent Exp

4. The Jawbreakers

5. Team Rage

6. TM Swag

The Grand Finals will take place on the 19th of March, where these 12 top teams will battle over six matches for the title and a massive prize pool of 25 lakhs BDT (around 30k USD).