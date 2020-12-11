Free Fire Battle Arena: Season 2 Day 1 results

Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2: League Day 1 concluded today. Among the 18 teams divided into 3 groups, 12 of them locked horns with each other. Group A and Group B faced off in a total of six matches held on different maps of Free Fire.

Free Fire battle Arena Season 2 league stage day 1

At the end of the day, which was filled with action and thrill, XTZ Esports finished at the top of the overall leaderboards with 204 points and 52 Kills.

Following them in second place was Team ES Iconic with 117 points and 24 kills to their name. Hawkeye Esports finished third at the end of the Day with 107 points and 21 kills.

The 18 teams are battling it out to win the Group Stage, to then earn a spot in the Grand Finals. The top 6 teams of this stage will proceed to the Grand Finale, while the other 12 teams will play the play-ins.

Day 1 of the event kicked off with the first match on Bermuda. This match was won by XTZ Esports with 13 kills to their name. Following them in second place was Team ES Iconic, while team A-One finished in the third spot.

The second and the third matches of the day played on maps Purgatory and Kalahari, were won by XTZ Esports and Team OP respectively. This was the second win for XTZ Esports in the day. XTZ lead the overall standings at the halfway stage.

The fourth match and fifth matches of the day, played on Bermuda and Purgatory, were won by Raven Esports and XTZ Esports with 12 and 10 Kills to their names respectively. XTZ Esports were dominant in these matches, and generated a massive lead between themselves and the other teams, going into the final match.

The sixth and the final match of the day, played on Kalahari, was won by Asin Clutchgods with 10 kills. Following them at the second place were The 4AM with 6 kills. In third place was XTZ Esports with 8 Kills.

Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 league standings :

