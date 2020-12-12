Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2: League Day 2 concluded today. Among the 18 teams divided into 3 groups, 12 of them locked horns with each other. Group B and Group C faced off in a total of six matches held on different maps of Free Fire.

The 18 teams are battling it out to win the Group Stage, to then earn a spot in the Grand Finals. The top 6 teams of this stage will proceed to the Grand Finale, while the other 12 teams will play the play-ins

Free Fire Battle Arena: Season 2 Day 2 Overall standings

At the end of the day, which was filled with action and thrills, ES Iconic finished at the top of the overall leaderboards with 141 points and 70 Kills.

Following them in second place was 4 Unknown Lvl with 133 points and 72 kills to their name. TSG Army finished third at the end of the day with 130 points and 68 kills. Little Bit Of Swag and No Mercy finished in 4th and 5th place with 113 and 109 points respectively.

Day 2 of the event kicked off with the first match on Bermuda. This match was won by ES Iconic with 38 points to their name. Following them in second place was LBS, while team No Mercy finished in the third spot.

The second and the third matches of the day, played on maps Purgatory and Kalahari, were won by 4Unknown and LBS Official respectively.

The fourth and fifth matches of the day, played on Bermuda and Purgatory, were won by No mercy and 4 Unknown respectively.

The sixth and the final match of the day, played on Kalahari, was again won by ES Iconic. Following them in second place was The 4 AM, while Team OP finished in the third spot.