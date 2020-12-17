Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2: Grand Finals Play Ins concluded today. The twelve teams who were relegated into the Play-Ins from the League Stage faced off in a total of six matches for the six remaining spots in the Grand Finals.

The top 6 teams from the League Stage have already qualified for the Grand Finals. These teams will now be joining the already qualified ones to face off in the Grand Finals which will happen on the 18th of December, 2020.

Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 : Grand Finals Play INS Overall standings

Overall standings

Teams competing today gave it their all as this was the last chance for them to qualify for the Grand Finals. The day was filled with action and thrill, which proved to be quite a spectacle for the viewers.

At the end of the day, Bilash Army emerged on top of the overall leaderboards with 176 points and 84 kill points.

Following them in second place was The 4 AM with 132 points and 58 kill points to their name. No Mercy finished third with 111 points and 50 kill points. TSG Hard and Hype Esports took the 4th and 5th places with 111 and 108 points to their name respectively.

The Play-Ins of the Grand Finals kicked off with the first Free Fire match on Bermuda. This match was won by No Mercy with 34 points to their name. Following them in second place was Hype Esports, while Team OP took the third spot.

The second and the third matches of the day, played on maps Purgatory and Kalahari, were won by Bilash Army and Hype Esports respectively.

The fourth and fifth Free Fire matches of the day played on Bermuda and Purgatory, were won by Bilash Army and Team Chaos respectively. This fourth match for Bilash Army was their second win of the day, as they continued to dominate.

Advertisement

The sixth and final match of the day and the League Stage, played on Kalahari, was won by No Mercy. Following them in second place was The 4 AM, while Bilash Army stood in the third spot.