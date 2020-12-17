Free Fire Battle Arena: Season 2 Grand Finals qualified teams and schedule 

The Play-Ins of Garena's Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 concluded yesterday, on the 16th of December.

At the end of the Play-Ins, the top six from the twelve competing teams have moved to the Grand Finals, while the bottom six have been eliminated from the tournament.

The teams which had been relegated to the Play-Ins earlier toiled hard in the six matches which were played across various Maps of Free Fire. The Play-Ins saw a great amount of competition among the teams, as the sixth-placed team edged out the team placed on the seventh spot by just 4 points to qualify for the Grand Finals.

Earlier, during the league stage which ended on 13th December, the top six teams (top two from each of the three groups) qualified for the Grand Finals, while the bottom twelve were relegated to the Play-ins, where they battled for the remaining six spots in the Grand Finals.

The Grand Finals are scheduled from 18th December, where the 12 qualified teams will battle it out to be crowned champions. The Finals will start from 6:00 PM IST and will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire Esports India.

The teams will also be battling it out for the offered prize-pool of 300,000 in-game diamonds.

Free Fire Battle Arena : season 2 stage :-

Qualifiers

League Days

Play ins

Grand Finale

Teams qualified for the Grand Finals of the Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2:

1.) XTZ eSports (League Stage)

2.) Raven Esports (League Stage)

3.) ES Iconic (League Stage)

4.) TSG Army (League Stage)

5.) 4 Unknown (League Stage)

6.) Little Bit of Swag (League Stage)

7.) Bilash Army (Play-Ins)

8.) The 4 AM (Play-Ins)

9.) No Mercy (Play-Ins)

10.) TSG Hard (Play-Ins)

11.) Hype Esports (Play-Ins)

12.) Team Unstoppable (Play-Ins)

The Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 is a mid-tier event meant to provide recognition and opportunity to amateurs. This open-to-all tournament accepted registrations from all over the country from 1st to 4th December via the in-game FFC section.