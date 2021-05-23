Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale: Teams, prize pool, and schedule revealed

Global gaming streaming platform 'Booyah' has announced a new Free Fire invitational tournament called "Booyah Streamer Royale." 36 streamers have been invited to participate from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh. They will battle it out for a massive prize pool of $7000 (roughly ₹five lakhs).
The tournament starts today, i.e., 23rd of May, and will be executed in two stages:
1. Qualifiers: 36 teams are divided into three groups of 12. Each group will battle amongst themselves daily, from which the top four teams from the group will qualify for the finals. The Qualifiers will conclude on the 25th of May and stream exclusively on Booyah App at 3:00 p.m.
2. Grand Finals: The top 12 qualified teams from the qualifiers will play six matches on May 26 for the title and prize pool.
Participating teams in the Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale
1. Total Gaming
2. Team Elite
3. Survivor 4 AM
4. BshowMGR
5. Team Lava
6. SK Gaming
7. Enigma Gaming
8. UG Empire
9. Sk Sabir Gaming
10. Gaming Subrata
11. FL4
12. Team Hind
13. Arpan Gaming
14. Rasmic Raaz
15. Slumber Queen
16. Icon Paul
17. RedOwl Gaming
18. TSG Hard
19. Tonde Gamer
20. Techno Banda
21. Infernoz Gaming
22. Komban Gaming
23. Bindaas Laila Gaming
24. SK Army
25. Alex Bhai Gaming
26. VTG Master
27. Magesh Gaming
28. TGB Singham
29. Itz Kabbo
30. OP Girls
31. Mr. Triple R
32. Helping Gamer
33. SRM Gaming Tamil
34-36 TBD
Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale viewers reward
Viewers who will tune in to BOOYAH's official channel during the qualifiers (23 to 25th) can win a lot of items, including Wukong Character, Dab Emote, Not Llama, Loot crate (A.I weapon, scorching sands, loose cannons, skull hunter weapon, urban rager, carnival carnage weapon), and FFWS Yellow pass token.
Those who tune in to the Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale Grand Finals on May 26 can win FFWS Yellow pass token, Loot crate platinum weapon, booyah tickets, applause emote, monster truck Free Fire world series 2021, and a lot more.