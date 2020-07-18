Free Fire Brawler Bash: Knockout stage Day 1 results

The Free Fire Brawler Bash 2020 has finally kickstarted, with the open-to-all online tournament offering a massive 150,000 in-game diamonds as prize pool. The event is also looking to provide an opportunity to upcoming gamers.

The Free Fire Cup (FFC) qualifier rounds were conducted from 10th July to pick the top 36 teams according to performance. These three dozen teams were then put into three groups — A, B and C — with each group consisting of 12 teams.

Each group will play a best-of-four round for further qualification, with the top four teams from each group qualifying into The Finals. As of now, Day 1 of the knockout stage has been concluded, and four teams have qualified to the next round from Group A: Lunatics ESP, Team Chaos, Team Lava and BD71 (Xpert-X).

The knockout rounds for Groups B and C will be conducted from today. At the end of the KO stage, a total of 12 qualified teams will be playing The Finals, with the champion to be decided based on a best-of-six format.

The unique ranking system of the tournament rewards teams for their aggression, as it offers two points for each kill and 0 points for placement, and penalises teams for leaving the lobby from Spawn Island by deducting 3 points.

Free Fire Brawler Bash Group A final standings

Day 1 of the knockout stage saw some intense action, as Lunatic dominated the first match with 14 kills and ended up with 52 points at the end of the day. Chaos showed their potential in the third match by securing 11 kills and a total of 46 points to secure second spot on the leaderboard.

Lava managed to perform to their best in the second match by collecting 13 kills and ended third with of 42 points. BD71 remained consistent through all four games and grabbed a total of 38 points to earn the fourth and last slot for the finals.

Free Fire Brawler Bash knockout stage Day 2

You can catch the knockout stage action on Free Fire India official and Free Fire eSports India's Facebook, YouTube & Booyah apps, starting at 6 PM IST. Day 2 will see teams from Group B battle it out.