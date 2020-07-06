Free Fire Brawler Bash registration, schedule, format and prize pool

The Free Fire Brawler Bash is another addition to the growing list of eSports events across the country.

The first stage of this tournament will be the Free Fire Cup, details for which have also been discussed.

Free Fire Brawler Bash

Free Fire has been one of the biggest games in the mobile eSports ecosystem in India, and the world, for sometime now. And now, the efforts of Free Fire officials to enter the competitive eSports scenario and reach the common player has seen the announcement of the Free Fire Brawler Bash (FFBB). It is an open-to-all tournament, with the reward being 150,000 diamonds.

The tournament format was announced earlier, and official sources have now revealed how the Free Fire Brawler Bash is going to work practically. In this very unique and interesting battle royale tournament, teams will not be awarded any placement points for their standings.

Instead, the whole points table of Free Fire Brawler Bash will rely on kill points obtained by teams. The system offers two points per kill, zero for placement and -3 points as penalty for quitting the match from Spawn Island.

Free Fire Brawler Bash schedule

Free Fire Cup

The Free Fire Cup (FFC) mode will be available from 7th July in-game. Registration process will start from 8th July, and go on till 10th July. To be eligible for registration for the FFC, you will need to be at least in diamond rank and level 40.

You will receive a "Tickets" feature in the FFC section, which will show 0/8 tickets by default. Upon successful registration, it will become 8/8 tickets, which will allow you to participate in FFC matchmaking.

Free Fire Brawler Bash

FFC matchmaking will be available from 6 PM to 11 PM on 10th July. Any unused tickets will be invalid after this time period. Make sure to play your FFC matches within this time to qualify for the Free Fire Brawler Bash.

Create squad for participation in Free Fire Brawler Bash

To start matchmaking, you have to click on the FFC icon and create a squad first. To create the same, click on the "Squad" option and select "Create". A popup will appear, asking for the team name, contact info, region, avatar, banner etc.

Fill in these details and chose three teammates to complete the team. Or you can click on "Join" and invite friends who meet the eligibility criteria to team up and play the event. Upon successful team registration, you will be able to start matchmaking in the Free Fire Brawler Bash lobby during matchmaking hours on 10th July.