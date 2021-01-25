Free Fire celebrates India’s 72nd Republic Day with exciting in-game activities and rewards

Free Fire, the world’s most downloaded mobile game in 2020, is all geared up to celebrate India’s 72nd Republic Day.

Developed and published globally by Garena, Free Fire has lined up a host of exciting in-game activities and rewards to enable players in India to enjoy this momentous occasion.

Celebrating India’s 72nd Republic Day with exciting in-game activities and rewards

Free Fire’s Republic Day activities promise tonnes of thrill and excitement. Starting today, till 31 January, players will get the chance to receive a free premium character trial card and a free legendary gun skin trial card for each day that they log in – enabling them to enjoy different play styles.

The character trial cards will include none other than the legendary Hrithik Roshan’s official character, ‘Jai’, and the latest character, Chrono. That’s not all! If players check in for 9 days consecutively during this period, they will also get to claim 5 legendary gun boxes and 3 weapon royale vouchers to up their game.

Garena has also added something extra-special into Free Fire to celebrate this historic occasion with a bang. From today, players can collect firework tokens as they play more and more games. These firework tokens can be used to redeem the brand-new gun skin, P90- Midnight Mafia.

Firework tokens can be used to redeem the P90 Midnight Mafia gun skin in Free Fire

In addition, there will be other exciting rewards on 26 January. To mark the date, 26/1, players will get a chance to obtain 2 Diamond royale vouchers, 6 Justice Fighter Gun Boxes, and 1 incubator voucher.

Advertisement

Free Fire’s dedication towards its Indian community

This Republic Day celebration takes forward Garena’s efforts to entertain and engage the Free Fire Indian community with localized experiences specifically tailored to them.

Some of the recent highlights include the introduction of Hindi in the game, the streaming of esports tournaments in local languages, and the hosting of community engagement activities such as a YouTube influencer engagement party in Goa.

Last year, Free Fire introduced the “Light Up Bermuda” campaign to celebrate a #FreeFireDiwali with all their fans across India. They also partnered with superstar Hrithik Roshan in the “Be The Hero” campaign to launch the game’s first playable Indian character. In addition, they developed the #IndiaKaBattleRoyale digital and outdoor campaign.