Free Fire Clu Character: All you need to know

Playing with Clu in Free Fire will reward the players with character fragments.

Clu is the latest female character that has been added to Free Fire and has the ability to spot enemies around her.

Garena Free Fire has introduced a brand new female character in the game. The character, who goes by the name of Clu, is determined to track down the location of the enemies in the area for herself and her teammates. She can be unlocked by navigating to the events section in the game.

Clu is a modern-day private detective and has her own stunning character set called the Modern Private Eye Set. The character has a total of 6 levels, and playing with this character will reward you with its character fragments.

At Level 1, Clu can locate positions of enemies within 30m who are not in a prone or squat position for 5 seconds. The cool-down period is 50 seconds. After she reaches level 4, enemy positions will also be shared with the teammates. At the maximum level, she can locate the enemies who are within the proximity of 30m for 7 seconds.

Additionally, she has three skills that can be unlocked while levelling up and will help prevent camping activities in the game.

Free Fire recently revealed the latest Apocalyptic M1014 Incubator and here is the teaser uploaded on YouTube:

Free Fire has also added back the Purgatory map to Rank Mode from 10th July 2020. Here's the official announcement made by the developers:

Dear survivors, Thank you for your valued feedback via our in-game surveys and social media platforms. Taking your feedback into consideration, we will be bringing Purgatory back to Rank Mode! From 10th July, 12:30 pm (GMT +5:30), Rank Mode will take place in 1 of the 3 maps randomly.

The developers also announced that they are currently working on the other maps to improve the gameplay.

